Qatar Airways Unveils its Enhanced Economy Class Product and Seven New Upcoming Destinations at ITB Berlin 2019

Airline to launch direct services to Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Langkawi, Malaysia; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey and Mogadishu, Somalia in 2019

New Economy Class experience features additional leg room, faster broadband and a new in-flight dining experience, ‘Quisine’, featuring all new tableware with 25 per cent larger main courses and 50 per cent larger desserts





BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 March 2019 – Qatar Airways stole the limelight on the opening day of ITB Berlin, the world’s largest international travel and tourism trade show, as the airline’s Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, revealed the airline’s new Economy Class experience and announced seven upcoming additions to its rapidly-growing global network.













The unveiling ceremony, which took place on Wednesday 6 March, the first day of the show, was attended by the Qatari Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the Mayor of Berlin, Mr. Michael Müller.





Also present at the reveal were FC Bayern München stars Corentin Tolisso, French international and World Cup winner in 2018, and Lothar Matthäus, former German international who captained his nation to victory in the 1990 World Cup. Last year Qatar Airways signed a five-year partnership agreement with leading German football team FC Bayern München, making the airline the Official Airline Partner ofFC Bayern München until June 2023.

Qatar Airways’ new Economy Class experience features a seat with an innovative 19-degree recline system, additional legroom, dual trays, 13.3-inch 4 K widescreens and type ‘C’ fast charging USB port. The airline’s new in-flight dining experience ‘Quisine’, truly redefines Economy Class service, with all new retail-style tableware, a menu offering more choices, 25 per cent larger main courses, 20 per cent larger appetisers, and 50 per cent larger desserts.

The airline is especially pleased to be ‘going green with Quisine’, as the new Economy Class proposition sees a significant increase in rotable, recyclable and biodegradable products and reduction in single-use plastic. Economy Class passengers will also be able to enjoy improved connectivity, including up to 10 times faster broadband, as well as more than 4,000 entertainment options on Qatar Airways’ Oryx One in-flight entertainment system.

At a press conference attended by nearly 200 members of the media, H.E. Mr. Al Baker also revealed an array of forthcoming global destinations the airline will launch in 2019, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Langkawi, Malaysia; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; and Mogadishu, Somalia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are very pleased to reveal our new Economy Class experience here at ITB, proving that our commitment to providing the very finest experience extends to all of our passengers, not only those in Premium class. Our new Economy Class seat, with its redesigned recline system and additional leg room, will ensure that our passengers in Economy Class arrive at their destinations feeling rested and refreshed. We invite all visitors to ITB to visit our stand, so that they can experience this unique product for themselves.

“We are also tremendously excited to be adding seven new destinations to our rapidly expanding global route network later this year, and to be able to connect our passengers to anywhere in the world they wish to go.”

At ITB 2017, Qatar Airways launched its revolutionary Business Class seat, Qsuite, which features the world’s first-ever double bed in Business Class. Qsuite takes cabin innovation to a whole new level with its quad configuration, providing passengers even more choice, privacy and personalisation in their travel experience. Since its launch, Qsuite has won a host of awards, including the prestigious Skytrax awards in 2018 for ‘World’s Best Business Class’ and ‘Best Business Class Seat’.

ITB Berlin 2019 will showcase a range of travel exhibitors from more than 180 countries and five continents, providing more than 160,000 visitors with the latest information on new products, services and facilities in the tourism industry. Qatar Airways welcomes all guests to ITB to visit its exhibition pavilion in Hall 2.2, stand 207 and 208 from 6-10 March.

About Qatar Airways:

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 230 aircraft. The world’s fastest-growing airline added a number of exciting destinations to its growing network including Gothenburg, Sweden; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Mombasa, Kenya in 2018, and several new destinations are due to be launched this year, including Malta, as well as many more.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’ and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways has been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, four times.

Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.

Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 150 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.

Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system offers passengers up to 4,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more. Passengers flying on Qatar Airways flights served by its B787, B777, A350, A380, A319 and select A320 and A330 aircraft can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the award-winning airline’s on-board Wi-Fi and GSM service.

Qatar Airways proudly supports a range of exciting international and local initiatives dedicated to enriching the global community that it serves. Qatar Airways, the official FIFA partner, is the official sponsor of many top-level sporting events, including the FIFA 2022 World Cup, reflecting the values of sports as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline’s own brand message – Going Places Together.

Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world’s leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 160 key business and leisure destinations globally on more than 200 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, 15 Boeing 777 freighters and eight Airbus A330 freighters.



