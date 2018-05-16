QLC Chain ushers in an era of blockchain-enabled decentralized NaaS

Public chain enables anyone to operate and benefit from network services

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 May 2018 – Qlink, the world’s first decentralized mobile network, today unveils its next generation public Blockchain, QLC Chain, for decentralized Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). To reflect the project’s focus on this unique public chain development, Qlink has rebranded as QLC Chain.

To construct an open blockchain-enabled network and to create an ecosystem, the QLC Chain enables individuals, businesses and organizations to leverage their own network resources to instantly become a service provider. The mission is to provide network service through a simpler and more secured way with full transparency.

Today the world is awash with underutilized networks and idle capacity, yet 52% of world’s population is still disconnected from the internet. By decentralizing network operation, network devices can be registered and the network service can be provided securely and transparently in a peer-to-peer model. At the same time, QLC Chain offers an alternative to the traditional centralized operation model by providing decentralized name resolution, firewall, search and billing to the end users and operators.

“QLC Chain improves the network services by tackling underutilization, increasing accessibility, boosting network security and enabling content awareness, ” says Susan Zhou, Co-Founder and COO, QLC Chain. “Our vision at QLC Chain is to build a next generation public Blockchain that empowers everyone to operate and participate in this distributed network in a simple, secure and transparent manner. QLC Chain can virtualize the network participating devices and assign roles to different nodes based on the demand of network. We aim to complement and shift the industry structure from the current incumbent-dominant model to a crowdsourcing model.”

QLC Chain has already developed its first dApp — WinQ, available on Google Play and Github. WinQ is the first decentralized VPN market place and WiFi Sharing dApp enables users to provide VPN and WiFi services by sharing their idle network capacity to users on the WinQ. This paves the way for individuals and businesses to rapidly build and deliver services on the decentralized network.

QLC Chain deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and applies a virtual machine to manage and support integrated smart contracts. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), and Shannon Consensus. Shannon Consensus is first proposed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to deliver a high number of transactions per second (TPS), massive scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).

QLC Chain brings together the public chain, new network protocols, smart contracts, tokens and multiple SDKs for developers, and further enriches ecosystem of decentralized network service.







“QLC Chain will significantly lower the bar for anyone or any organization looking to leverage their own network capability to provide on-demand services to our users,” comments Allen Li, Chief Architect, QLC Chain. “Various types of network devices can become the full nodes to provide access, transmission, storage and security to collectively contribute to a distributed network.”





About QLC Chain

QLC Chain (previously Qlink) is the next generation public blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Its proprietary public chain technology enables anyone, any company, any device, anywhere to instantly become an operator to provide network services to their customer. QLC’s journey started in 2017, when it was co-founded by a team of blockchain and network innovators including Roger Lim, the former founder of Webvision, one of the leading hosting companies in Singapore, Tony Gu and Susan Zhou, former partner of Rhodium Capital and Allen Li, Chief Architect and core-developer, later joined the executive team from Huawei Technologies.

The company’s mission is to provide enhanced connectivity that is also simple, secure, and transparent to users and individual providers.

For more information, please visit https://qlcchain.org/ or follow QLC Chain on Telegram: https://t.me/qlinkmobile