Mother of bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles says he had the ‘best day of his life’ helping lead out an all-star rugby team in front of thousands of cheering fans

Australian 9-year-old Quaden Bayles led the National Rugby League’s Indigenous All Stars on to the field on Saturday before their game against the Maori All Stars in Queensland, Australia.

He beamed as he walked next the team, just days after his mother shared a video of him saying he wanted to die because of bullying.

Quaden’s mother, Yarraka Bayles, told Reuters that the rugby invitation helped take Quaden “from the worst day of his life to the best day of his life.”

Quaden has received an outpouring of support worldwide since the video of him describing bullying he faced went viral.

The team invited Quaden to the game through a video online, where captain Latrell Mitchell told him: “We’ve got your back. We’re here to support you, bud.”

“We could never have dreamt in our wildest dreams that it would’ve gone worldwide and created such a media frenzy,” she told Reuters. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare losing their babies and for me that’s my reality every day.”

Bullied schoolboy with dwarfism Quaden Bayles walks onto pitch with rugby heroes. 'The crowd at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast erupted when they saw Quaden walking hand-in-hand with captain Joel Thompson ahead of the match against the Maori All-Stars.' Via @MetroUK pic.twitter.com/CAwC3ha2RG — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 22, 2020

Bayles posted a video online last week showing Quaden in tears as he described the bullying he faced from his peers.

“Give me a knife, I want to kill myself,” he can be heard saying in the video.

In the days that followed, several fake accounts were launched with Quaden’s name, and a conspiracy theory circulated that accused the boy of actually being an adult.

But the support Quaden has received has been incredible, with people from all of the world reaching out with kind words for the 9-year-old.

Comedian Brad Williams, who also has a form of dwarfism, set up a GoFundMe for Quaden that has collected more than $468,000.

“Because everything he is going through with his medical condition, the suicide attempts are very real and people don’t understand that,” Bayles told Reuters. “There are way too many people suffering in silence and my heart goes out to those families that have already lost their children to bullying.”