We just got our first look at the size of Apple’s legal settlement with Qualcomm

caption FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai source Reuters

Qualcomm will record $4.5-$4.7 billion in revenue in the next quarter as part of its recently announced settlement with Apple.

The companies did not previously disclose specific figures, only saying that Apple would make a one-time payment to Qualcomm as part of the agreement.

In its quarterly earnings released today, Qualcomm said it would record $4.5-$4.7 billion revenue in the coming quarter as part of its settlement of a long-running intellectual-property quarrel with Apple.

The revenue “includes a cash payment from Apple and the release of related liabilities,” Qualcomm said.

The two companies had previously declined to specify the economic impact of the settlement, other than to say Apple would make a one time payment to Qualcomm as part of the broader agreement.

Go deeper: Apple, Qualcomm settle long-running legal dispute