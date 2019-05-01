We just got our first look at the size of Apple’s legal settlement with Qualcomm

- source
- Reuters
- Qualcomm will record $4.5-$4.7 billion in revenue in the next quarter as part of its recently announced settlement with Apple.
- The companies did not previously disclose specific figures, only saying that Apple would make a one-time payment to Qualcomm as part of the agreement.
In its quarterly earnings released today, Qualcomm said it would record $4.5-$4.7 billion revenue in the coming quarter as part of its settlement of a long-running intellectual-property quarrel with Apple.
- The revenue “includes a cash payment from Apple and the release of related liabilities,” Qualcomm said.
- The two companies had previously declined to specify the economic impact of the settlement, other than to say Apple would make a one time payment to Qualcomm as part of the broader agreement.
Go deeper: Apple, Qualcomm settle long-running legal dispute