We just got our first look at the size of Apple’s legal settlement with Qualcomm

Scott Rosenberg, Ina Fried, Axios
FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai

FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai
Reuters

  • Qualcomm will record $4.5-$4.7 billion in revenue in the next quarter as part of its recently announced settlement with Apple.
  • The companies did not previously disclose specific figures, only saying that Apple would make a one-time payment to Qualcomm as part of the agreement.

In its quarterly earnings released today, Qualcomm said it would record $4.5-$4.7 billion revenue in the coming quarter as part of its settlement of a long-running intellectual-property quarrel with Apple.

  • The revenue “includes a cash payment from Apple and the release of related liabilities,” Qualcomm said.
  • The two companies had previously declined to specify the economic impact of the settlement, other than to say Apple would make a one time payment to Qualcomm as part of the broader agreement.

