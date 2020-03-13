Qualitas To Provide COVID-19 Mobile Home Sampling

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 March 2020 – In response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease 2019) worldwide, homegrown and leading primary healthcare provider, Qualitas Medical Group (“Qualitas”) has introduced the Qualitas COVID-19 Screening Programme where individuals or organisations potentially at risk, are able to be tested within their respective homes or offices. The programme is endorsed by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia, (“MOH”), and in collaboration with DoctorOnCall as well as Clinipath (M) Sdn Bhd (“Clinipath”), an MOH accredited lab for COVID-19 screening.

In introducing the Qualitas COVID-19 Screening Programme , YBhg. Dato’ Dr Noorul Ameen Bin Mohamed Ishack, Chairman and Managing Director of Qualitas said, “At Qualitas, we believe in providing holistic and comprehensive solutions for the general public. Through the Qualitas COVID-19 Screening Programme, patients can utilise the tele-medicine platform thereby reducing the risks of exposure of COVID-19. The high-risk patients are not required to leave their home as Qualitas’ medically-qualified sampling team will conduct a home visit to collect samples for lab processing. Results will be shared with patients verbally and by email once the test result is ready.“

Public can obtain more information and access to the Qualitas COVID-19 Screening Programme by logging on to www.qualitas.com.my, call the Qualitas Hotline at 03-7964 6363 (ext. 6309) or via the following steps:





1. Get in touch with a medical professional on DoctorOnCall

A preliminary consultation session can be conducted through the DoctorOnCall Health Advisory portal, which is already available on the MOH’s website (Tanya Doktor — http://www.moh.gov.my/index.php/pages/view/2019-ncov-wuhan). Through this platform, patients will have complimentary access to Qualitas doctors who have been assigned to provide professional advice and evaluate the need for COVID-19 screening if a patient is determined to be at high-risk, based on the MOH guidelines.





2. Get Tested at Home

If the patient is determined as a high-risk patient, the patient will then be advised to undergo screening at their homes, whereby a sampling team will be deployed to the patient’s home to collect samples for lab processing. The tests will then be carried out by Clinipath. The results of the sampling will be shared to the patient verbally and via email within 24 hours.









Qualitas COVID-19 Screening Programme: Home Screening Flow

3. If You’re Tested Positive — Next Steps

If the patient is tested positive, the assigned Qualitas doctor will advise the patient on the next steps for further management, as per the MOH guidelines.





About Qualitas Medical Group

Qualitas Medical Group was founded in 1997, and is now one of Malaysia’s largest network of General Practice (GP) clinics with more than 140 GP clinics, dental clinics and ambulatory care centre. Together with its presence in Singapore and Australia, the Group is supported by over 1,700 medical doctors, dentists and supporting personnel, backed by a network of over 250 medical clinics, dental clinics (including a dental laboratory) and medical imaging centres. With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Qualitas delivers cost-effective and quality primary healthcare services to the community comprising GP (general practice), dental and medical imaging services.