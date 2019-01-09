Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2018 winners revealed

New award category, International Innovative Strategic Management, will enhance industry representation and promote smart city development in Hong Kong

 

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 January 2019 – The winners of the Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2018 (QPFMA 2018) were revealed at the QPFMA Award Presentation Ceremony cum Dinner, held at The Langham Hong Kong Hotel last night (8 Jan 2019). Jointly organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, QPFMA is a biennial award which honours and recognises exceptional projects and service in the property and facility management industry — and has become established as the most credible and prestigious industry award within the sector.

 

More than 300 industry leaders attended the ceremony, joining the official Guest of Honour Mr Michael Wong Wai-lun, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of HKSARG.


QPFMA 2018 featured ten award categories, with winning nominees recognised with either an “Excellence Award” or “Certificate of Merit”, while the most outstanding projects were singled out for QPFMA’s highest honour, the “Grand Award”. Winners were selected by a panel of 15 jurors of diverse professional backgrounds, who collectively assessed the projects according to strict criteria, ensuring credibility and professionalism.


Sr Kays KS WONG, Chairman of QPFMA 2018 Organising Committee, said: “The QPFMA encourages and inspires industry professionals and companies to employ innovative technologies and creative ideas to improve property and facilities management while upholding the highest professional standards. This year’s theme Smart Buildings, Smart Management aims to reinforce QPFMA’s vision and to unite professionals in the spirit of pursuing excellence. I would also like to thank our guests of honour, jurors, fellow organisers and sponsors for their earnest contributions.”

 

Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP, Head Juror of QPFMA 2018 Judging Panel, said: “This award, since its inauguration in 2010, has played a key role in showcasing the outstanding developments in the property and facility management industry. The competition for this year’s awards was extremely keen and tough, which is a testament to how devoted and proficient our city’s facility management professionals are. I would like to congratulate all winners and express my gratitude to fellow jury panel members for their effort.”

 

Results

This year, there were 118 submissions in total — with 31 projects recognised as below.

  

Large-Scale Residential Property Management (1,501 units or above)

Grand Award

Yoho Midtown

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

PARK YOHO

Supreme Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

Grand Promenade

Henderson Land Group Subsidiary Well Born Real Estate Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

Royal Peninsula

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

Medium-Scale Residential Property Management (201 — 1,500 units)

Grand Award

Grand YOHO

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

Imperial Cullinan

Royal Elite Service Company Limited

Excellence Award

The Avenue

Wise Link Management Limited

Excellence Award

Valais

Maison Platinum Service Company Limited

Certificate of Merit

Aria

Royal Elite Service Company Limited

Small-Scale Residential Property Management (200 units or below)

Grand Award

Mount Nicholson

Nan Fung Property Management

Excellence Award

Mount One

Royal Elite Service Company Limited

Excellence Award

Shouson Peak

Supreme Management Services Limited

Subsidised Housing Property Management (PRH, HOS, TPS, SMS, PSPS, GSH, SCHS, BRO)

Grand Award

Rhythm Garden

Urban Property Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

King Tai Court

Modern Living Property Management Limited

Certificate of Merit

Mei Tin Estate

Creative Property Services Consultants Limited

Shopping Centre Management

Grand Award

Citywalk

Citywalk Management Company Limited

Excellence Award

apm

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

V city

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Office Building Management (Small & Medium-Scale Office Building – below 300,000 sq. ft.)

Excellence Award

Elite Centre

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

HK Pacific Centre

Sino Estates Management Limited

Excellence Award

New Town Tower

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Office Building Management (Large-Scale Office Building -300,000 sq. ft. or above)

Grand Award

Landmark North

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

One Harbour Square

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Certificate of Merit

Skyline Tower

Sino Estates Managment Limited

Industrial & Car Park Building Management

Certificate of Merit

Apec Plaza

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

 

Institutional Facility Management

Excellence Award

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hung Hom Bay Campus

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

Certificate of Merit

Yan Fook Centre

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

International Innovative Strategic Management

Grand Award

Tsuen Wan Plaza Shopping Arcade

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

Grand Award

V city

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Excellence Award

Exchange Tower

Sino Estates Management Limited

Excellence Award

Ultima

Supreme Management Services Limited

 


















Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2018 Judging Panel:


QPFMA 2018 was honoured to have an esteemed judging panel of industry professional and leaders to undertake the awards judging. Jurors were selected from various backgrounds to provide a balanced perspective and to ensure credibility.

 

Head Juror

Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG

Jurors

Dr Johnnie C K CHAN, BBS, JP

President, The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

Ir Prof Albert P C CHAN

Head, Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Sr Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management

Sr Prof Daniel HO Chi Wing

Associate Dean, Faculty of Design and Environment, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong

Sr Dick KWOK

Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Dr T M KWONG

Head, College of Humanities and Law, The University of Hong Kong, School of Professional and Continuing Education

Mr SIT Wing Hang, Alfred, JP

Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG

The Hon Sr Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS

Chairman, Property Management Services Authority

Legislative Council Member, Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape FC

Sr Kays K S WONG

Chairman of Organising Committee, QPFMA 2018

Ms WONG Lai Ping, Rosaline

Deputy Director (Estate Management), Housing Department of HKSARG

Sr Marco WU Moon Hoi, GBS, SBS

Immediate Past Chairman, The Hong Kong Housing Society

Prof YIP Ngai Ming

Professor, Department of Public Policy, City University of Hong Kong

Ms YU Chun

Vice President, Hong Kong Institute of Housing


For more information about QPFMA 2018, please visit the official website at www.qpfma.hk.

 

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. The HKIS has a membership of over 10,000 members, including more than 6,700 professional surveyors. The Institute’s work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

 

The Institute has an important and responsive consultative role in government policy making particularly on issues affecting the profession. The HKIS has advised the Government on issues such as unauthorized building works, building safety campaign, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems.            

 

About The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Limited (the Association) was founded in January 1990 with the aim of maintaining the standards of professional property management, and to provide its members with the benefit of a representative negotiating body in discussions with government or other bodies relating to the interests, rights, powers and privileges of the members, or other matters of common interest. The Association promotes continuing education to its members and other interested parties, to cooperate with similar organisations to uplift the service standards, while establishing the Codes of Conduct and management procedures to safeguard the owners and public interests.  The Association has 99 members who provide quality service for over 70% of the resident units, various commercial buildings, car parks, and private and government facilities in Hong Kong among those that hire property management companies.