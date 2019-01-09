Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2018 winners revealed

New award category, International Innovative Strategic Management, will enhance industry representation and promote smart city development in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 January 2019 – The winners of the Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2018 (QPFMA 2018) were revealed at the QPFMA Award Presentation Ceremony cum Dinner, held at The Langham Hong Kong Hotel last night (8 Jan 2019). Jointly organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, QPFMA is a biennial award which honours and recognises exceptional projects and service in the property and facility management industry — and has become established as the most credible and prestigious industry award within the sector.

More than 300 industry leaders attended the ceremony, joining the official Guest of Honour Mr Michael Wong Wai-lun, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of HKSARG.





QPFMA 2018 featured ten award categories, with winning nominees recognised with either an “Excellence Award” or “Certificate of Merit”, while the most outstanding projects were singled out for QPFMA’s highest honour, the “Grand Award”. Winners were selected by a panel of 15 jurors of diverse professional backgrounds, who collectively assessed the projects according to strict criteria, ensuring credibility and professionalism.





Sr Kays KS WONG, Chairman of QPFMA 2018 Organising Committee, said: “The QPFMA encourages and inspires industry professionals and companies to employ innovative technologies and creative ideas to improve property and facilities management while upholding the highest professional standards. This year’s theme ‘Smart Buildings, Smart Management‘ aims to reinforce QPFMA’s vision and to unite professionals in the spirit of pursuing excellence. I would also like to thank our guests of honour, jurors, fellow organisers and sponsors for their earnest contributions.”

Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP, Head Juror of QPFMA 2018 Judging Panel, said: “This award, since its inauguration in 2010, has played a key role in showcasing the outstanding developments in the property and facility management industry. The competition for this year’s awards was extremely keen and tough, which is a testament to how devoted and proficient our city’s facility management professionals are. I would like to congratulate all winners and express my gratitude to fellow jury panel members for their effort.”

Results

This year, there were 118 submissions in total — with 31 projects recognised as below.

Large-Scale Residential Property Management (1,501 units or above) Grand Award Yoho Midtown Kai Shing Management Services Limited Excellence Award PARK YOHO Supreme Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit Grand Promenade Henderson Land Group Subsidiary Well Born Real Estate Management Limited Certificate of Merit Royal Peninsula Hong Yip Service Company Limited Medium-Scale Residential Property Management (201 — 1,500 units) Grand Award Grand YOHO Kai Shing Management Services Limited Excellence Award Imperial Cullinan Royal Elite Service Company Limited Excellence Award The Avenue Wise Link Management Limited Excellence Award Valais Maison Platinum Service Company Limited Certificate of Merit Aria Royal Elite Service Company Limited Small-Scale Residential Property Management (200 units or below) Grand Award Mount Nicholson Nan Fung Property Management Excellence Award Mount One Royal Elite Service Company Limited Excellence Award Shouson Peak Supreme Management Services Limited Subsidised Housing Property Management (PRH, HOS, TPS, SMS, PSPS, GSH, SCHS, BRO) Grand Award Rhythm Garden Urban Property Management Limited Certificate of Merit King Tai Court Modern Living Property Management Limited Certificate of Merit Mei Tin Estate Creative Property Services Consultants Limited Shopping Centre Management Grand Award Citywalk Citywalk Management Company Limited Excellence Award apm Kai Shing Management Services Limited Excellence Award V city Kai Shing Management Services Limited Office Building Management (Small & Medium-Scale Office Building – below 300,000 sq. ft.) Excellence Award Elite Centre Kai Shing Management Services Limited Excellence Award HK Pacific Centre Sino Estates Management Limited Excellence Award New Town Tower Kai Shing Management Services Limited Office Building Management (Large-Scale Office Building -300,000 sq. ft. or above)

Grand Award Landmark North Kai Shing Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit One Harbour Square Kai Shing Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit Skyline Tower Sino Estates Managment Limited Industrial & Car Park Building Management Certificate of Merit Apec Plaza Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Institutional Facility Management Excellence Award The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hung Hom Bay Campus Hong Yip Service Company Limited Certificate of Merit Yan Fook Centre Hong Yip Service Company Limited International Innovative Strategic Management Grand Award Tsuen Wan Plaza Shopping Arcade Hong Yip Service Company Limited Grand Award V city Kai Shing Management Services Limited Excellence Award Exchange Tower Sino Estates Management Limited Excellence Award Ultima Supreme Management Services Limited





































































Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2018 Judging Panel:





QPFMA 2018 was honoured to have an esteemed judging panel of industry professional and leaders to undertake the awards judging. Jurors were selected from various backgrounds to provide a balanced perspective and to ensure credibility.

Head Juror Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG Jurors Dr Johnnie C K CHAN, BBS, JP President, The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Ir Prof Albert P C CHAN Head, Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Sr Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah President, The Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management Sr Prof Daniel HO Chi Wing Associate Dean, Faculty of Design and Environment, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong Sr Dick KWOK Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Dr T M KWONG Head, College of Humanities and Law, The University of Hong Kong, School of Professional and Continuing Education Mr SIT Wing Hang, Alfred, JP Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG The Hon Sr Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS Chairman, Property Management Services Authority Legislative Council Member, Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape FC Sr Kays K S WONG Chairman of Organising Committee, QPFMA 2018 Ms WONG Lai Ping, Rosaline Deputy Director (Estate Management), Housing Department of HKSARG Sr Marco WU Moon Hoi, GBS, SBS Immediate Past Chairman, The Hong Kong Housing Society Prof YIP Ngai Ming Professor, Department of Public Policy, City University of Hong Kong Ms YU Chun Vice President, Hong Kong Institute of Housing





For more information about QPFMA 2018, please visit the official website at www.qpfma.hk.

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. The HKIS has a membership of over 10,000 members, including more than 6,700 professional surveyors. The Institute’s work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important and responsive consultative role in government policy making particularly on issues affecting the profession. The HKIS has advised the Government on issues such as unauthorized building works, building safety campaign, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems.

About The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Limited (the Association) was founded in January 1990 with the aim of maintaining the standards of professional property management, and to provide its members with the benefit of a representative negotiating body in discussions with government or other bodies relating to the interests, rights, powers and privileges of the members, or other matters of common interest. The Association promotes continuing education to its members and other interested parties, to cooperate with similar organisations to uplift the service standards, while establishing the Codes of Conduct and management procedures to safeguard the owners and public interests. The Association has 99 members who provide quality service for over 70% of the resident units, various commercial buildings, car parks, and private and government facilities in Hong Kong among those that hire property management companies.