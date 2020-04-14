These 6 quarantine-themed puzzles will keep you entertained during lockdown — see if you can solve them all

caption There are six quarantine-themed puzzles. source Courtesy of Plumbs

A new series of puzzles will put your mind to the test and keep you busy during the coronavirus lockdown.

One puzzle challenges you to find the missing chopsticks in a picture of takeout food, and another asks you to find the missing USB stick on a makeshift home office desk.

As life at home draws on, many people will be looking for ways to entertain themselves during the coronavirus lockdown.

A furniture reupholstery company, Plumbs, has created a series of puzzles to challenge your mind and keep you busy during this strange time.

From hidden takeout chopsticks to missing USB sticks, these quarantine-themed puzzles will put you to the test.

There’s a dog hiding on this video call. Can you spot him?

caption Spot the hidden dog.

Video chatting has become increasingly popular in the past few weeks as people work from home and hang out with friends on Zoom calls. In this creative puzzle, there’s one caller that might not belong. Try finding the dog that is disguised as a person.

The tricky puzzle had the pup hiding among a sea of different faces.

caption The dog is highlighted.

At first glance, the dog looks like a person with long hair, but it’s actually the pup’s ears.

In this puzzle, there is a pair of chopsticks hiding in the takeout food. Can you find them?

caption Spot the chopsticks.

As restaurants and bars close across the country, ordering takeout has become even more popular. Try finding the eating utensils in this puzzle.

The chopsticks are hidden in the container of noodles.

caption The chopsticks are highlighted.

The chopsticks are standing up inside the container, making it difficult to spot them.

It’s easy to lose the remote at home, but can you find the missing remote in this puzzle?

caption Find the remote.

Many people are spending their isolation in front of the TV, watching Netflix and Hulu.

As usual, the remote is hidden behind some pillows.

caption The remote is highlighted.

You may have missed it because the remote blends in with the gray couch.

Can you find the hidden USB stick in the makeshift home office?

caption Find the USB stick.

Working from home has become the reality for a large portion of the workforce these days, and that makeshift home office may get quite messy. Try spotting the USB stick in this puzzle.

The USB stick was hiding underneath a folder and some paperclips.

caption The USB stick is highlighted.

The clutter on the desk may have been distracting, just like it would be in the real world.

Can you spot the cleaning gloves hidden in these spring flowers?

caption Spot the cleaning gloves.

As the weather gets warmer, a lot of people will start spring cleaning while at home. This puzzle combines spring and cleaning to challenge your brain.

If you look closely, you can see the cleaning gloves hiding behind the marigolds.

caption The gloves are highlighted.

The yellow gloves seem to blend in with the yellow flower, making this puzzle especially tricky.

Can you spot the crayon hidden in the floral wallpaper?

caption Spot the crayon.

As children stay home from school, they may find disastrous ways to entertain themselves – like drawing on your favorite wallpaper. Try to find the crayon before your children do!

You can find the crayon hidden in the top right corner of the puzzle.

caption The crayon is highlighted.

The crayon was made to look like a vine of one of the flowers.