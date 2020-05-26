Migos rapper Quavo just graduated high school at 29 and is now looking for a college: ‘We lit’

caption Quavo, center, is one third of rap group Migos. source Neilson Barnard/Getty

Migos rapper Quavo graduated high school at 29 years old, 10 years after dropping out.

Quavo posted pictures of himself in a blue graduation gown and cap on Instagram, and dropped Migos’ new song “Need It” ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again to celebrate.

Quavo wrote: “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit,” adding: “Now What College Should I Go To?”

Fellow Migos rapper and Quavo’s cousin Offset tweeted his congratulations: “YAL HE WENT AND COMPLETED SOMETHING NO ONE THOUGHT HE WOULD DO I SALUTE YOUR COMMITMENT TO PROVING PEOPLE WRONG LOVE YOU FOR EVER.”

Quavious Keyate Marshall, better known as Quavo, has graduated from high school at 29 years old, and is now looking for a college.

The rapper, who is part of group Migos alongside Offset and Takeoff, celebrated his achievement with an Instagram post on Friday.

Quavo posted a slideshow of pictures of himself in a blue graduation gown and cap and wrote: “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit.”

Quavo then asked his followers “Now What College Should I Go To?” and wrote: “And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT ???????? BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY.”

Quavo then dropped Migos’ new song “Need It” ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Several of Quavo’s celebrity pals congratulated him on his graduation, with rapper 2 Chainz writing: “Congrats cho.” Meanwhile, “The Real” co-host Amanda Seales wrote: “This made me so happy I can’t even handle it. CONGRATULATIONS HUNCHO!!!!!!”

Jaime Foxx and Normani also commented their congratulations on Quavo’s post, while Migos rapper Offset, who is Quavo’s cousin and is married to Cardi B, tweeted: “PROUD OF MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin TOO YAL HE WENT AND COMPLETED SOMETHING NO ONE THOUGHT HE WOULD DO I SALUTE YOUR COMMITMENT TO PROVING PEOPLE WRONG LOVE YOU FOR EVER.”

As reported by Gwinnett Daily Post, Quavo went to Berkmar High School in Georgia and was a quarterback for the school’s football team.

However, he dropped out of the school after the football season finished in 2009, months before his graduation date.

