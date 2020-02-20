I tried the 2 poutines locals claim are the best in Quebec City. Here’s how they compare.

- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
- Poutine – french fries topped with gravy and cheese curds – is basically Canada’s national dish.
- When I researched the best poutine in Quebec City, Canada, Le Chic Shack and Snack Bar Saint-Jean were the two places I kept seeing over and over.
- I tried the classic version at both.
- I preferred the fries and gravy at Snack Bar Saint-Jean, but found the cheese was better at Le Chic Shack. Generally, the dish felt lighter and healthier at Le Chic Shack.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Poutine is basically Canada’s national dish.
The French-Canadian delicacy, made of french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, was created in rural Quebec in the 1950s, but has become a staple across the country since.
While it started as a kind of a fast-food bar snack, today gourmet versions can be found on menus all over Canada, and it’s become a common dish in many fine-dining restaurants, too.
However, when I researched the best poutine in Quebec City, Canada, ahead of a recent trip, two spots, both of them very casual, popped up over and over: Le Chic Shack and Snack Bar Saint-Jean.
Of course, I had to try them both to see how they stacked up. Keep scrolling for the battle of the Quebec City poutines.
Le Chic Shack is a fast-casual spot in the middle of Old Quebec, the most touristy (and beautiful) area in all of Quebec City.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
The table-service restaurant itself is pretty nice. It’s bright and airy with giant windows, and has red metal chairs and metal tables that give it a retro-cool vibe.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
Wood floors and paneling, as well as utensils in metal buckets, give it a rustic touch, too.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
While actually more focused on burgers, Le Chic Shack has garnered a reputation for making “gourmet” poutine.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
It has three poutines on its menu. A classic version, one with mushroom ragout, and one topped with beef brisket. Chicken can be added for an extra fee.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
To keep this taste test as fair as possible, I tried the classic version at both spots. At Le Chic Shack, that meant ordering the aptly named Classique.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
Unlike traditional poutine, Le Chic Shack makes the dish with smashed baby potatoes instead of fries. The Classique was also sprinkled with fresh herbs, as well as grated cheese.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
It was good, but the gravy felt a bit bland to me, and a little thin. I also thought the potato to cheese and gravy ratio was off: too many potatoes. However, the cheese curds were incredible. They were soft but firm, and perfectly squeaky.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
Snack Bar Saint-Jean is in the less touristy Upper Town area of Quebec City.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
The restaurant feels a bit like a mountain cabin, with exposed brick walls and lots of wood paneling, as well as thick, rustic wooden blocks as chairs.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
Here, you order at the counter, get a number, and then pick up your plastic tray by the open kitchen. The poutine comes in a little paper basket.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
The potatoes are clearly fresh.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
Snack Bar Saint-Jean has items such as hot dogs and burgers on the menu, but also five poutines to choose from, covered in accoutrements like sausage, peas, and bacon.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
I again stuck with the classic version in order to conduct a fair comparison.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
It came out a little sloppy, with fries and grease all over my tray, but I wasn’t here to judge aesthetics: I was here for the taste only.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
The gravy was thicker and a deeper brown than that at Le Chic Shack, and tasted a lot more peppery. In fact, you could see flakes of pepper in it. That said, it was a little cold. The fries were good, neither super crispy nor super soft, though the bottom ones got a little too soggy for my liking.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
While I preferred the thick and flavorful gravy at Snack Bar Saint-Jean, as well as the fact that it used fries and not smashed potatoes, the poutine at Le Chic Shack had the superior cheese, and I liked the addition of fresh herbs.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
Both are solid options, and both cost around $10 for a regular-sized portion. While Snack Bar Saint-Jean’s poutine was a more traditional no-frills version, it also felt heavier like fast food. Like the actual restaurant itself, Le Chic Shack’s version seemed a little more upscale, as well as lighter.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
Honestly, though, you can’t go wrong with potatoes topped with cheese and gravy.
- source
- Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider
- Read more:
- I had the best poutine in Quebec City at a burger joint, and it tasted surprisingly gourmet
- I spent the night in an ice hotel where the room temperature is 23 degrees. Here’s what surprised me most about the unusual experience.
- I slept in a hotel where everything is made of snow and ice – even the bed and walls – and found it’s not as scary as it sounds