The Queen has reportedly banned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from naming their charity ‘Sussex Royal’ because they stepped down

The Queen has blocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attempt to use “Sussex Royal” as the name of their charity and wider brand, according to the Daily Mail.

“It is understood the couple have accepted that, as part of their new working arrangements, they will not be able to use the Sussex Royal name as they had hoped,” the publication reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered the name of their charity back in July, before resigning from the royal family.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered their forthcoming charitable foundation under the name “Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” back in July, before they quit their royal roles.

According to Rebecca English, royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, Her Majesty and palace officials have agreed that the couple should not be allowed to use the word “royal” in their branding since they stepped down.

“The Mail understands that, amid what has been described as a ‘complex’ situation, the ‘fine detail’ is still being thrashed out,” English wrote for the Daily Mail.

“However, it is understood the couple have accepted that, as part of their new working arrangements, they will not be able to use the Sussex Royal name as they had hoped.”

“Sussex Royal” is also the name of the couple’s Instagram account and website, so the reported ban means they may have to consider re-naming these.

The couple applied to trademark the name in December. The document shows that if accepted, the brand name could cover a range of services and materials, including books, magazines, journals, and clothing.

It is not yet known what Harry and Markle’s charity and wider brand will focus on. The duke and duchess reportedly hosted a “brainstorming session” with staff members at Stanford University last week.

