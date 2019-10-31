The most surprising confessions made by the Queen’s dressmaker in her new tell-all book about life at Buckingham Palace

caption Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s longest reigning monarch. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has given her senior dressmaker, Angela Kelly, special permission to publish a tell-all book about their relationship.

In “The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe,” which was released on Tuesday, Kelly gives a behind-the-scenes look at life behind palace walls.

Kelly began her post in 1994 as the monarch’s senior dresser, before becoming Her Majesty’s personal advisor, curator, wardrobe and in-house designer.

“Sharing never-before-seen photographs – many from Angela’s own private collection – and charming anecdotes of their time spent together, this revealing book provides memorable insights into what it’s like to work closely with The Queen, to curate her wardrobe and to discover a true and lasting connection along the way,” the book’s synopsis reads.

Here are the most surprising confessions Kelly makes in the book.

Royal protocol is not as strict as some people might think, according to Kelly.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama caused controversy when she wrapped an arm around the Queen during a State Visit in 2009.

Even though Her Majesty returned the sweet gesture, many etiquette experts regarded this a breach of royal protocol.

However, Kelly writes that: “In reality, it was a natural instinct for the Queen to show affection and respect for another great woman, and really there is no protocol that must be adhered to.”

“When fondness is felt or the host of a State Visit goes to guide Her Majesty up some steps, it truly is about human kindness, and this is something the Queen will always welcome warmly,” she adds.

Kelly also writes about the formalities involved with greeting the Queen – and they’re not as strict as you might think.

“Contrary to what many people believe, there are no strict rules that must be followed when one is introduced to The Queen,” she says. “You may wish, or not wish, to curtsey. But on the whole, most people do curtsey or bow out of respect.

“Some women tend to find that they instinctively curtsey, whereas men tend to bow, but there is no golden rule, even for the most long-standing members of the Royal Household.

“Each morning and evening, I greet Her Majesty with a curtsey, but because I see her so often, I don’t repeat the gesture throughout the day unless we are out in public on Tour.”

Queen Elizabeth almost always does her own makeup.

caption Queen Elizabeth II putting on lipstick. source David Levenson/Getty Images

You might think, being the British monarch and all, that having a makeup artist would just be a given with the job.

However, Kelly says the Queen only has her makeup done by a professional for her annual televised Christmas speech.

“The only other thing left for me to do is to arrange for the makeup artist, Marilyn Widdess, to be there on the day of filming. You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup,” Kelly says.

The royal household wasn’t always a great place for women to work.

caption Buckingham Palace surrounding by crowds. source ZambeziShark/iStock

Kelly notes that she “often felt patronized and belittled” when she first started working at Buckingham Palace back in 1994.

“As I began to settle into life in the Palace, I knew it was important to start standing my ground and fighting my corner,” Kelly writes.”When I was asked to do something, I did it efficiently and thoroughly, but I soon became aware that I was also ruffling feathers.

“Back then, the Royal Household was very male-dominated. It had long been a place where traditions were upheld and routines were followed. On one occasion, I remember being told that only after twelve years as a staff member would I be allowed to have an opinion.”

However, Kelly says she looked to the Queen for inspiration when dealing with the situation – and now the palace is no longer “a man’s world” like it used to be.

“In the face of condescension and old-fashioned attitudes, I found inspiration in The Queen and the women who ruled before her and was determined to defend my right to be heard as a member of the Royal Household,” she said.

“There have been many changes since my early years in the Royal Household. For example, it is not a man’s world any more; it is a fabulous professional working environment for men and women in Buckingham Palace today.”

Prince Philip gives the Queen fashion advice — and he once convinced Her Majesty to wear a hat backwards.

During a visit to Malaysia in 1998, Her Majesty was about to attend the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games when Kelly informed her that the hat they had picked out “won’t suit you.”

Kelly tried to convince the Queen that with the shape and design of the hat, she could wear it backward and it would suit her better.

However, Her Majesty wasn’t convinced until she consulted her husband.

“Before long, Her Majesty called me back. She had consulted His Royal Highness and, after an amusing conversation, in which I imagine The Duke didn’t hold back, The Queen had decided to wear the hat the wrong way around, as I had suggested,” Kelly says.

Her Majesty will always attend church every Sunday, no matter what.

caption No matter where she is, Queen Elizabeth II will always attend church. source Reuters/Andrew Milligan

“Whatever her schedule, Her Majesty always rounds off each week by heading to Windsor Castle to relax and she will always attend church every Sunday, no matter where she is in the country,” Kelly writes.

