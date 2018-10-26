Queen Elizabeth’s last royal corgi has died — here are 24 adorable photos of her with her dogs over the years

Queen Elizabeth has had more than 30 corgis since 1945.

They accompany her on vacations and are underfoot when she meets world leaders.

Her last royal corgi just passed.

The royal family has a thing for corgis.

Ever since 1933 when King George IV (then the Duke of York) acquired a corgi named Dookie, royals have considered the dogs part of the family. Queen Elizabeth has had more than 30 corgis since 1945.

Meghan Markle even earned their approval during tea with the queen before their engagement. Prince Harry told the BBC in the couple’s engagement interview that “The corgis took to her straight away. I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at – this one walks in, absolutely nothing.”

Queen Elizabeth’s last pure-bred family corgi died before her 92nd birthday, and one she adopted from a former Sandringham gamekeeper died Friday. She still has two corgi-dachshund crosses, known as “dorgis.”

Here are 24 delightful photos of the queen and her corgis through the years.

Queen Elizabeth has loved corgis since she was a little girl.

Then-Princess Elizabeth (right) has a Pembrokeshire corgi in her arms, who is getting fed a biscuit by Princess Margaret Rose in 1936.

They’re practically part of the family.

Queen Elizabeth poses with her family in 1968. From the left: the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the queen, Prince Andrew, and Prince Charles. And a corgi, of course.

The Queen Mother had pet corgis, too.

The Queen Mother holds down her wind-ruffled hair as she arrives at London Airport with corgis in tow in 1963 on her way to the Castle of Mey in Scotland.

Sometimes they accompanied her on outings.

caption 1995. source Simon Kreitem/Reuters

The Queen Mother passes well-wishers in her golf buggy as attendants usher her royal corgis on her 95th birthday in 1995.

Sometimes they just came along for the ride.

The Queen Mother arrives at London Airport in 1963 on her way to the Loire Valley. The dogs just went to the airport for the ride.

The royal family’s love of corgis dates back to 1933 when King George IV (then the Duke of York) acquired a corgi named Dookie.

Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother take their corgi dogs out for a stroll during a visit to Sandringham in 1956.

Queen Elizabeth was then given a corgi named Susan as a birthday present in 1944.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stroll around Windsor Castle in 1959.

All of the queen’s corgis have descended from Susan.

Queen Elizabeth holds the leash of one of the royal corgis at Heathrow Airport in 1982.

Her children grew up around the dogs.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, play with corgis Sugar and Candy during the royal family’s summer holiday at Balmoral castle in Scotland in 1955.

They had the corgis as playmates.

A see-saw provides amusement for the royal family during a visit to a sawmill on the Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland in 1957.

The corgis often accompanied the queen on her travels.

Queen Elizabeth II returns to London from a weekend in the country with her two pet corgis on Jan. 18, 1965.

They’ve been on many a private jet.

Two members of the royal household struggle with corgis belonging to the Queen Mother as they disembark from an aircraft at London’s Heathrow Airport in 1995.

They’ve tagged along to the royal family’s traditional holiday getaway in Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew (left), and Prince Edward leave for Sandringham with two royal corgis in 1970.

And could be found roaming the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles with his five-year-old brother Prince Edward join Queen Elizabeth and a pet corgi on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1969.

They’ve taken the train to Sandringham for royal Christmas and New Years celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth in Liverpool Street Station in London with Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, and the corgis in 1966.

And were seemingly intrigued by the idea of riding in President Obama’s car.

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis are taken for a walk as they pass President Barack Obama’s car on the grounds of Buckingham Palace while he meets with the queen in 2009.

The corgis are underfoot at royal events.

caption 2002. source Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

They’ve sat in on high-profile meetings with world leaders.

Queen Elizabeth speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand John Key at Windsor Castle in 2015.

Sometimes they steal the show.

caption 1972. source Douglas Miller/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

West German Chancellor Willy Brandt and his wife Rut are amused by the antics of one of the royal corgis in 1972.

The queen also enjoys meeting other corgis on royal engagements.

caption 2005. source Andy Clark/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth stops to view a group of corgis following her visit to the Alberta Legislature in Alberta in 2005. The queen spent several minutes talking with owners and petting the animals.

She always makes time to stop and pet them.

Queen Elizabeth strokes a corgi during a visit to Sherborne Abbey in 2012 in Sherborne, England.

The queen has also been known to visit kennel clubs abroad.

caption 2002. source Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth meets members of the Adelaide Hills Kennel Club and their corgis in 2002 in Adelaide, Australia.

It’s well-known that Queen Elizabeth holds a special fondness for corgis.

Queen Elizabeth chats with corgi owners as she leaves Government House, where she unveiled a statue of herself in 2010 in Winnipeg, Canada.

But they seem to love her, too.

caption 2010. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth meets a corgi named Spencer as she arrives at Welshpool train station in 2010 in Welshpool, Wales.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER’s homepage.