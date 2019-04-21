32 photos of the Queen doing commoner things that will make you chuckle

caption Queen Elizabeth at the zoo. source Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II is a person just like the rest of us.

She’s been known to take public transportation, wait in line to buy groceries, and dote on her grandchildren.

In honor of her 93rd birthday, check out the photographic proof.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Queen Elizabeth II may be the longest-reigning monarch in history, but beneath the priceless jewels and public persona, she’s just a regular human being like the rest of us.

Still, it’s a little bit comical to see the Queen out of context in the “real world.”

We’re not exactly sure why we find these photos of her doing everyday things so adorable – you’ll have to see for yourself.

Queen Elizabeth II dotes on her grandchildren.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William. source Christopher Furlong/Pool/Reuters

And her great-grandchildren.

She goes to concerts.

caption Queen Elizabeth at her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. source Dave Thompson/Pool/Reuters

She checks her lipstick.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks in her rear view mirror while watching the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, southern England May 11, 2006 source Eddie Keogh/Reuters

She goes fishing.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour in a traditional Maltese fishing boat during the State Visit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2015. source Toby Melville/Reuters

Or picks up fish at the local market.

caption Onlookers watch as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a visit to West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex, southern England October 31, 2013. source Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

She plants trees.

caption Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is watched by gardener Norm Dunn (L) and her husband Prince Philip (R) as she plants a ‘Black Sally’ gum tree in the grounds of Government House in Canberra March 14, 2006. source Will Burges/Reuters

She sits in pews.

caption Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014. source Andrew Milligan/Pool/Reuters

She eats on trains.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004. source Ian Jones/Pool/Reuters

She satisfies her sweet tooth.

She visits animals at the zoo.

caption Queen Elizabeth visits the new Asiatic lion enclosure at London Zoo, March 17, 2016. source Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

She rides the bus.

And golf carts.

She waits for trains at the station.

And minds the gap.

caption Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, in 2009. source Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Reuters

She rides her trusty steed.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, April 2, 2002. source Dan Chung/Reuters

She wears a raincoat when it’s gloomy outside.

caption Queen Elizabeth II laughs in the rain as she attends the Royal Windsor Horseshow on May 11, 2007. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She holds her own umbrella.

caption Queen Elizabeth attends the unveiling of the National Police Memorial, April 25, 2005 in London, England. source MJ Kim/Getty Images

She goes apartment hunting.

caption Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view a flat belonging to Pauline Stainsby (L) during a visit to Priory View, an independent living scheme for older residents, in Dunstable, Britain April 11, 2017. source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

She gets cozy with her husband of 70 years.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, September 5, 2015. source Russell Cheyne/Reuters

She goes grocery shopping.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain, October 27, 2016. source Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

And gets exasperated by self-checkout.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visits a Waitrose supermarket in the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. source Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

She pets corgis.

So many corgis.

caption Queen Elizabeth meets a corgi called Spencer as she arrives at Welshpool train station on April 28, 2010 in Welshpool, Wales. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wears a blanket to keep warm.

caption Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles laugh as they watch the sack race at the annual Braemer Highland Games at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 7, 2013 in Braemar, Scotland. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She tours museums.

She’s an ice hockey fan.

caption Queen Elizabeth laughs as she chats to a player before an ice hockey match between Aqua City Poprad and Guildford Flames at the ice hockey stadium on the second day of a tour of Slovakia on October 24, 2008 in Bratislava, Slovakia. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wears pants.

caption Queen Elizabeth disembarks the Hebridean Princess with other members of the Royal Family in Scrabster Harbour on August 2, 2010 in Scrabster, Scotland. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She checks her notes before a big event.

caption Her Majesty The Queen attends the dressage event of the International Grand Prix in the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 16, 2003 at Home Park, Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. source Warren Little/Getty Images

She goes to concerts.

She bonds with new relatives.

caption Queen Elizabeth sits and laughs with Meghan Markle during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Cheshire, England. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

She talks to her husband through car windows.