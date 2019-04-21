32 photos of the Queen doing commoner things that will make you chuckle

Talia Lakritz, Insider
Queen Elizabeth at the zoo.

Queen Elizabeth at the zoo.
Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

  • Queen Elizabeth II is a person just like the rest of us.
  • She’s been known to take public transportation, wait in line to buy groceries, and dote on her grandchildren.
  • In honor of her 93rd birthday, check out the photographic proof.
  Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Queen Elizabeth II may be the longest-reigning monarch in history, but beneath the priceless jewels and public persona, she’s just a regular human being like the rest of us.

Still, it’s a little bit comical to see the Queen out of context in the “real world.”

We’re not exactly sure why we find these photos of her doing everyday things so adorable – you’ll have to see for yourself.

Queen Elizabeth II dotes on her grandchildren.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William.
Christopher Furlong/Pool/Reuters

And her great-grandchildren.

She goes to concerts.

Queen Elizabeth at her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012.
Dave Thompson/Pool/Reuters

She checks her lipstick.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks in her rear view mirror while watching the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, southern England May 11, 2006
Eddie Keogh/Reuters

She goes fishing.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour in a traditional Maltese fishing boat during the State Visit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2015.
Toby Melville/Reuters

Or picks up fish at the local market.

caption
Onlookers watch as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a visit to West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex, southern England October 31, 2013.
Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

She plants trees.

caption
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is watched by gardener Norm Dunn (L) and her husband Prince Philip (R) as she plants a ‘Black Sally’ gum tree in the grounds of Government House in Canberra March 14, 2006.
Will Burges/Reuters

She sits in pews.

caption
Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014.
Andrew Milligan/Pool/Reuters

She eats on trains.

caption
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004.
Ian Jones/Pool/Reuters

She satisfies her sweet tooth.

She visits animals at the zoo.

Queen Elizabeth at the zoo.

Queen Elizabeth visits the new Asiatic lion enclosure at London Zoo, March 17, 2016.
Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters

She rides the bus.

And golf carts.

She waits for trains at the station.

And minds the gap.

Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, in 2009.
Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Reuters

She rides her trusty steed.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, April 2, 2002.
Dan Chung/Reuters

She wears a raincoat when it’s gloomy outside.

caption
source
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She holds her own umbrella.

Queen Elizabeth attends the unveiling of the National Police Memorial, April 25, 2005 in London, England.
MJ Kim/Getty Images

She goes apartment hunting.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view a flat belonging to Pauline Stainsby (L) during a visit to Priory View, an independent living scheme for older residents, in Dunstable, Britain April 11, 2017.
Peter Nicholls/Reuters

She gets cozy with her husband of 70 years.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, September 5, 2015.
Russell Cheyne/Reuters

She goes grocery shopping.

caption
Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

And gets exasperated by self-checkout.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visits a Waitrose supermarket in the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016.
Justin Tallis/Pool/Reuters

She pets corgis.

So many corgis.

Queen Elizabeth meets a corgi called Spencer as she arrives at Welshpool train station on April 28, 2010 in Welshpool, Wales.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wears a blanket to keep warm.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles laugh as they watch the sack race at the annual Braemer Highland Games at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 7, 2013 in Braemar, Scotland.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She tours museums.

She’s an ice hockey fan.

Queen Elizabeth laughs as she chats to a player before an ice hockey match between Aqua City Poprad and Guildford Flames at the ice hockey stadium on the second day of a tour of Slovakia on October 24, 2008 in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wears pants.

Queen Elizabeth disembarks the Hebridean Princess with other members of the Royal Family in Scrabster Harbour on August 2, 2010 in Scrabster, Scotland.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She checks her notes before a big event.

Her Majesty The Queen attends the dressage event of the International Grand Prix in the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 16, 2003 at Home Park, Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.
Warren Little/Getty Images

She bonds with new relatives.

Queen Elizabeth sits and laughs with Meghan Markle during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Cheshire, England.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

She talks to her husband through car windows.

Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prince Philip through the car window at the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 11, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images