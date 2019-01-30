21 adorable photos that show how Queen Elizabeth is just a regular grandma

caption Queen Elizabeth reads to Zara Phillips in 1987. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She’s been known to visit them at school and at work.

She dotes on them the way that any grandmother would.

If you set aside the fact that Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning British monarch, she’s just like us.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren have kept her busy through the years, from their christening ceremonies as babies to their weddings to having babies of their own.

Here are 21 photos of Queen Elizabeth in full-on grandmother mode.

She took Zara and Peter Phillips to see their mother Princess Anne ride horses in Great Windsor Park in 1984.

Princess Anne was riding in the Horse Society Centenary displays in 1984.

She still accompanies them to swanky events now that they’re all grown up.

Queen Elizabeth left the Patron’s Lunch in honor of her 90th birthday with Zara Tindall (previously Phillips) and her husband Mike Tindall in 2016. The party had been organized by her brother Peter.

She read to them when they were kids.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Zara Phillips. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth read to Zara Phillips at the Windsor Horse Show in 1987.

And held them on her lap.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Zara Phillips. source Alisdair MacDonald/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth held Zara Phillips on her lap at a polo match at Smith’s Lawn Polo Ground in Windsor in 1984.

She and her grandchildren took trips together.

caption Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward, and Zara and Peter Phillips. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth posed for photos with Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and her grandchildren Zara and Peter Phillips on board the Royal Yacht Britania in 1986.

And went to church.

caption Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, accompanied by Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. source Reuters/Ian Waldie

Here they are heading to Crathie church near Balmoral for Sunday service on August 30, 1998.

She even took them to museums and let them play on fire engines.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips, Prince William, and Prince Harry. source John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth took her grandchildren to the Sandringham Museum in 1988.

She took Prince William and Prince Harry to a polo match in 1987.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry and Prince William. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

They could always be seen popping their heads out at royal events.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry and Prince William. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry (left) and Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour in 1988.

She visited Peter Phillips at school.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Peter Phillips. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Queen visited Zara and Peter Phillips at Port Regis School in 1991.

When Prince William was a child, he reportedly called Queen Elizabeth “Gary” because he couldn’t say “Grandma.”

caption Prince William surrounded by royal relatives including Queen Elizabeth. source Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Royal relatives and godparents were amused by Prince William’s antics at Prince Harry’s christening in 1984.

As they grew up, her grandchildren began greeting her more formally.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry. source John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth received a kiss from Prince Harry at Guards Polo Club in 1999.

She plants kisses on them as any grandmother would.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Prince William. source Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth kissed Prince William at a polo match at the Ascot Racecourse in 2004.

She takes pride in their accomplishments.

Queen Elizabeth visited Prince William at RAF Valley, where he was stationed as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, in 2011.

Prince William couldn’t quite keep a straight face when his grandmother walked through the Royal Military Academy parade.

caption Queen Elizabeth and Prince William. source Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

During the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Camberley, Queen Elizabeth walked by Prince William, whose face showed a hint of a smile.

Her grandchildren seem to enjoy spending time with her.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Princess Eugenie. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie posed with Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Ascot in 2013.

She’s a fixture at their weddings.

Queen Elizabeth arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was one of the best moments of the day.

Of course, the Queen is also a fan of her grandchildren-in-law.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Meghan Markle. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

On their first royal engagement together, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle looked like best friends.

The Queen dotes on her great grandchildren, too.

caption Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour. source Zak Hussein – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

At Trooping the Colour in 2016, Queen Elizabeth was delighted by Prince George’s cuteness.

She attended Prince George’s christening in 2013.

It was a four-generation gathering of the royal family at the Chapel Royal in London.

And Princess Charlotte’s in 2015.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Prince George. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince George needed her attention, though.

