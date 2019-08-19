Queen Elizabeth’s former chef says she takes a slice of chocolate biscuit cake with her wherever she goes

Queen Elizabeth II has a massive sweet tooth, according to her former personal chef Darren McGrady.

McGrady, who worked for the royals for 15 years, says Her Majesty’s favorite dessert is chocolate biscuit cake – she loves it so much, in fact, that she’ll even appoint one of her senior chefs to bring it with them by train whenever she travels.

“She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece,” McGrady told RecipesPlus.

We all have a sweet tooth from time to time – but it turns out, the Queen likes her sugary treats more than the average person.

According to Her Majesty’s former personal chef, Darren McGrady, chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake she “goes back [to] again and again.”

McGrady, who worked for the royal family for 15 years, told RecipesPlus that if the Queen was travelling to Windsor Castle and there was some cake left over, a senior chef would accompany her with the remainder of the delicious treat so that she could have a slice for her travels.

“Now the chocolate biscuit bake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again everyday until it’s all gone,” said McGrady.

caption Her Majesty can’t get enough of chocolate biscuit cake. source Tim Graham Picture Library/ Getty Images

“She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.”

McGrady prepared meals for the Queen and Prince Philip in the Buckingham Palace kitchens from 1982 until 1993, when he moved on to Kensington Palace to work for Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry until Diana’s passing in 1997.

If you want to try the Queen’s favorite chocolate dish – or better yet, have it made for you by McGrady himself – you’re in luck.

McGrady, who now lives in Texas, runs annual culinary tours where he cooks royal fans some of Her Majesty’s favorite dishes.

Fans can join the chef and his team of butlers at an exclusive royal location – which changes yearly – to sample royal food and even take some cooking masterclass.

“The Queen loves chocolate, so I’ll be making some of her favourite chocolate desserts for the guests,” McGrady previously told INSIDER.

“The royal family also love game, so I’ll definitely be serving venison.”

He added that he wants guests “to leave feeling like they have been treated like royalty.”