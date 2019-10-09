The Queen’s royal protection officers reportedly use ‘Sharon’ as a secret codename for her when out in public

caption Her Majesty the Queen is reportedly also known as “Sharon” or “S.” source Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth’s bodyguards call her “Sharon” when out in public for safety purposes, according to The Sun.

The “S” is said to stand for “Sovereign,” the publication reports.

Although this is yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it’s likely that staff use a codename for Her Majesty.

“It would be essential to have a simple codename for a person such as the monarch when dealing with security issues,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have codenames, according to the Mail Online.

The publication reports the couple are referred to as “David Stevens” and “Davina Scott” after the initials of their titles.

There are many ways to address the Queen – “Your Majesty,” “Ma’am,” “Elizabeth II,” and now, apparently, “Sharon.”

Her Majesty’s protection officers use the codename when out in public for safety purposes, The Sun initially reported.

Read more: Buckingham Palace has a secret codename it uses to talk about what will happen when the Queen dies

A royal aide told the publication that “Sharon” is used to address the Queen, as the “S” stands for “Sovereign.” This is simply changed to “S” in written communication.

“It’s highly likely,” royal historian Hugo Vickers said of the report.

“The purpose of any sobriquet is that it should be anonymous and memorable. If it can also be a bit mischievous and therefore all the more memorable, then that makes sense,” he added.

Although Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on the claims, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Insider that it’s entirely possible.

Although Fitzwilliams said he hasn’t heard of this particular codename, he explained that “it would be essential to have a simple codename for a person such as the monarch when dealing with security issues.

“What is chosen and why is not important,” he added.

Other members of the royal family also go by codenames, according to the Mail Online.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly called “David Stevens” and Davina Scott.” The initials are said to stand for their official title, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Meanwhile, the Mail Online adds that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are referred to as “Danny Collins” and “Daphne Clark” for the same reason.

