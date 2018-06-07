The Queen is hiring a pastry chef — but you’ll need a totally unrelated skill if you want the job

caption Her Majesty is hiring. source Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Buckingham Palace is hiring a pastry chef.

The role offers a ton of perks including live-in accommodation and 33 days of annual leave.

There’s one bizarre detail, though. You need to have “good IT skills,” the listing says.

Do you love the royal family? Do you also love baking?

If so, your dream job is ripe for the taking – as long as you can work your way around a computer.

Buckingham Palace is currently looking to hire a pastry chef, according to the official royal household website. There’s just one small, strange detail, though – the role requires “good IT skills.”

Applicants must be “a highly qualified and skilled Pastry Chef, with experience at a senior level from a fine dining or five-star catering operation,” the description states.

“It’s essential that you can plan, organise and delegate effectively, as you and your team will be delivering for varied occasions, across several sites. “It’s also important that you can follow all legislative requirements, and have good IT skills.”

It’s not entirely clear from the job listing why a pastry chef would need to be computer-savvy, but brushing up on your IT may be worth it for the chance of baking for Her Majesty.

Furthermore, while the salary is simply listed as “competitive,” the role offers the option of live-in accommodation and all your meals provided. Employees also receive an enviable 15% employer contribution pension scheme and 33 days of annual holiday.

“It’s developing your leadership skills. And it’s delivering extraordinary service, in incredible surroundings. This is what makes a career at the Royal Household so different,” the website reads.

As well as Her Majesty and her esteemed guests, chefs might find themselves cooking for the Queen’s furry companions.

Former chef for the royal family Darren McGrady wrote that the Queen always took scones at afternoon tea but never ate them. “Instead, at the end of her daily tea, the Queen would take a scone and crumble it on the floor for the corgis,” he wrote. “It seems the dogs quite liked them.”