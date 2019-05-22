The Queen’s outfit repeat at Kate Middleton’s flower show was a subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Her Majesty the Queen is not one to speak publicly about her personal relationships within the royal family.

Nonetheless, her recent outfit repeat spoke volumes as she attended Kate Middleton’s “RHS Back to Nature” garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

The Queen paid tribute to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by wearing the same outfit she wore to their royal wedding in 2018, just a day after their one-year anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II recently spent quality time with Prince William and Kate Middleton – but it seems her thoughts may have been on her other grandson and granddaughter-in-law.

Her Majesty visited the “RHS Back to Nature” garden on Monday, which was designed by Kate Middleton for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

She was pictured admiring the garden alongside William and Middleton, who wore a floral dress and wedges for the occasion.

The Queen, meanwhile, had already worn the exact same outfit to a much more significant royal event.

Her Majesty wore the same green coat and floral dress to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at St George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018.

caption The Queen and Prince Philip at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, source Jonathan Brady/ AFP/ Getty Images.

On Monday, she rewore the entire outfit, right down to her pearl necklace.

The only thing missing was the hat, which may have been considered too formal for the event.

Of course, there’s a chance it was just a coincidence. However, given that the pair’s first wedding anniversary fell the day before, on Sunday, May 19, it seems likely it was a subtle nod to the couple.

The duke and duchess, who welcomed their first child earlier this month, took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year milestone. The royal duo shared a series of never-before-seen pictures in a video slideshow to their 8.3 million followers on the social media site.

“We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” they wrote in the post.