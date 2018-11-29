Queen Letizia ditched her designer wardrobe for a $119 dress from ASOS

caption Queen Letizia switched up her royal style. source Carlos Alvarez /GettyImages

Queen Letizia of Spain wore a $119 blush pink midi dress by ASOS to a welcoming ceremony for President Xi Jinping of China and First Lady Peng Liyuan on Wednesday.

The floral dress is one of her most affordable looks.

She previously wore a relatively affordable top by Zara in October.

Like most royals, Queen Letizia of Spain can often be found wearing designer duds from labels such as Armani and Prada. She is also known to wear relatively more affordable brands from time to time. Her latest pick from ASOS is one of her most accessible looks yet.

On Wednesday, Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI of Spain attended a welcome ceremony for President Xi Jinping of China and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the royal palace in Madrid.

Letizia wore a $119 dress by British clothing brand ASOS for the occasion.

The blush pink midi dress has long sleeves and an embroidered floral and bird design.

For a royal twist on the look, Letizia opted for a matching pink coat by one of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s go-to designers, Carolina Herrera. A pair of pale pink pumps completed the look.

This isn’t the first time Letizia has opted for more relatively affordable fashion. She previously wore a $39.90 gray plaid top by Zara during the Princess of Asturias Awards in October. She paired the sleeveless blouse with black trousers and $960 black pumps by Prada.

Letizia seems to share Middleton and Markle’s knack for mixing designer threads with more affordable options.

