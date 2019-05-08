Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of the Queen meeting their son Archie

- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s official Instagram account shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip meeting their new son for the first time.
- They also revealed that the baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
- Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also present in the family photo.
On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced the world to their new son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Markle and Harry’s official Instagram account has now shared a photo of the sweet moment Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met their great-grandchild for the first time.
“This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle,” the caption read. “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”
The royal baby was born on Monday morning, though Harry and Markle opted not to do the traditional post-birth photo call outside the hospital that Prince William and Kate Middleton typically do.
During Wednesday’s private photo call, Markle talked about introducing Archie to his royal family members.
“We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, which was so nice,” Markle said. “It’ll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mom is with us as well.”
