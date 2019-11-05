The Queen just made history by officially ditching the use of real fur for the first time in her 67-year reign

caption Queen Elizabeth II has been criticized for wearing fur in the past. source Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

The Queen has officially stopped wearing real fur.

For the first time in her 67-year reign, Her Majesty will swap out real fur for fake alternatives, her dressmaker has confirmed.

“If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onward fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm,” Angela Kelly writes in her new book, “The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news to Insider.

Although the reason behind the decision has not been disclosed, it’s no secret that Her Majesty has been criticized by animal welfare groups for her use of fur in the past.

caption Her Majesty at the 2007 Royal Variety Performance. source Tim Graham Picture Library/ Getty Images

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the reports to Insider, however they declined to provide the reason behind the sudden change.

“As new outfits are designed for The Queen, any fur used will be fake,” the spokesperson said.

“We are thrilled that Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free,” Claire Bass, Executive Director of the animal protection organization Humane Society International told Insider.

“Queen Elizabeth’s decision to ‘go faux’ is the perfect reflection of the mood of the British public, the vast majority of whom detest cruel fur, and want nothing to do with it.

“Our Head of State going fur-free sends a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion and does not belong with Brand Britain. The UK banned fur farming almost two decades ago because it was deemed too cruel, now we must finish the job and ban fur sales too.

“We are calling on the British government to follow Her Majesty’s example and make the UK the first country in the world to ban the sale of animal fur,” she added.

Animal welfare groups have been protesting the royal family’s use of fur for years. Back in 2006, activists from The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) staged a naked protest outside Buckingham Palace in an attempt to get palace guards to stop wearing bearskin hats.

However, it’s worth noting both Kelly and the palace said the no-fur rule will only apply to outfits worn by Her Majesty – so the palace isn’t completely fur-free.

