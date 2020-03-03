The Queen reportedly told Prince Harry that he and Meghan Markle are ‘always welcome’ to return to the royal family

caption The Duke of Sussex reportedly spoke to the Queen about his and Meghan’s future. source Getty Images

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth held a one-on-one “Megxit” meeting at Windsor Castle, according to The Sun.

The publication spoke to an anonymous royal source, who said that Her Majesty told the Duke of Sussex that he and Meghan Markle would “always be welcomed back” if they decided to return to royal life.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the report when contacted by Insider.

In April the couple will undergo a 12-month transitional period out of royal life, which will be reviewed by palace officials.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly held a private “Megxit” meeting with Prince Harry where she told her grandson that he and Meghan Markle would be welcomed back to the royal family if they wanted to return.

The Sun’s Dan Wotton spoke to an anonymous royal source about the pair’s reported four-hour lunch at Windsor Castle.

According to the source, Her Majesty told the duke that they “will always be welcomed back.”

Buckingham Palace could not confirm the meeting when contacted by Insider, saying it “wouldn’t comment on how members of the royal family spend their time.”

When the couple officially step back in April, they will undergo a 12-month transitional period, which will then be reviewed by palace officials.

“Harry and Meghan’s choice of independence seems completely clear at the moment,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, previously told Insider.

Speaking on the possibility that Harry and Markle could return to royal life, he said: “However, no one can predict the future with any certainty.

“And the Queen, having released a statement after the Sandringham Summit confirming that they will not use their royal titles and will step down from royal duties but remain members of the royal family, wisely allowed for a reassessment of the situation after a year.”

It wouldn’t be unusual for the monarch to allow the duke and duchess to return to their duties after the trial period. She previously allowed another couple, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, to resume their full duties after they attempted to pursue private careers in the early 2000s.

