Elton John says the Queen once slapped her nephew across the face repeatedly for disobeying her

caption The Queen and Elton John source Getty/Samir Hussein/Tim P. Whitby

Sir Elton John says the Queen once repeatedly slapped her nephew after he was reluctant to follow her orders.

In his new memoir, “Me,” John writes that he witnessed Her Majesty saying: “Don’t argue with me, I am The Queen,” while slapping Viscount Linley between each word, according to The Times.

The singer says that she afterwards winked at him before walking off.

In a passage of the soon-to-be-released title “Me,” John writes that he witnessed Her Majesty slap Viscount Linley, who is son of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, The Times reports.

According to John, The Queen had asked her nephew to go and check on his ill sister, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, who had left a party to rest in her room – but he was reluctant to do so.

“When he [Linley] repeatedly tried to fob her off, the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying ‘Don’t’ – slap – ‘argue’ – slap – ‘with’ – slap – ‘me’ – slap – ‘I’ – slap – ‘am’ – slap – ‘THE QUEEN!'” John claims, as reported by The Times.

Needless to say, Linley then did as he was told, says John, who was famously close with Princess Diana, amongst other members of the royal family.

He writes in the memoir that when The Queen noticed he had watched the slapping incident unfold, she winked at him before walking away.

“I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but . . . in private she could be hilarious,” John writes.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Insider.

“Me” will be released by Macmillan on October 15.

