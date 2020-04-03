The Queen will address the coronavirus outbreak in a rare televised broadcast this weekend

Queen Elizabeth will address the nation in a rare televised broadcast, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Her Majesty will deliver a message on the coronavirus outbreak from Windsor Castle, where she is currently self-isolating with her husband Prince Philip.

The Queen’s speech, which was filmed earlier this week, will be broadcast on TV in the UK and across the royal family’s social media channels at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The monarch addresses the nation every year with her annual Christmas Day message. However, it’s rare for the Queen to make previously unscheduled announcements like this one.

According to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, it’s only the fourth time in her 68 years on the throne that Her Majesty will make a broadcast of this kind.

This comes after the Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles opened London’s new coronavirus hospital by video call after recovering from the virus last week.

The heir to the throne spent seven days in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus in March.

