13 queens who are reigning around the world right now

caption Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning British monarch. source Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

There are still a number of places around the world where royals reside, even if they’re not technically ruling over countries. Although many nations do not follow a monarchy, there are still quite a few queens and queen consorts around the world.

This list only includes current reigning monarchs with the term “queen” or “queen consort” within their royal title. But, it is worth acknowledging that there are many women married to royal rulers who aren’t technically considered queens themselves, as well as female rulers of nations who do not have a queen title.

Here is a list of the current reigning queens around the world.

Queen Margrethe II is Denmark’s first queen.

caption She’s been on the throne for over 40 years. source Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is Denmark’s very first female monarch. She is currently 78 years old. Though she is the first female monarch of solely Denmark, according to the BBC, her ancestor Queen Margrethe I ruled over a combination of Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway back in the late-14th and early-15th centuries.

Queen Margrethe II married her husband, Prince Henrik in 1967 and became queen on January 14, 1972. Prince Henrik died earlier this year.

Queen Margrethe II celebrated 40 years on the throne in 2012, and will one day pass the crown to her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving British monarch and has ruled over the commonwealth nations for over 60 years.

Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne when her father died on February 6, 1952, but didn’t have her coronation ceremony until June of 1953. The next in line to the British throne is Prince Charles of Wales.

Queen Letizia is part of the Spanish royal family.

caption She used to be a journalist and news anchor. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Queen Letizia is the wife of King Felipe VI of Spain. Before she joined the Spanish royal family, she was a journalist and then a news anchor. According to Vogue, when she was a journalist she covered the United States presidential election in 2000.

She married then-prince Felipe VI in 2004. Together, the couple has two children: Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia. Princess Leonor is the heir to the throne.

Queen Máxima is married to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

caption She married Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in 2002. source Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Queen Máxima is married to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The couple married in 2002 and have three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane.

Queen Silvia is married to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

caption She got married in 1976. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Queen Silvia of Sweden met her husband, King Carl XVI Gustaf, at the Munich Olympics in 1972. The two were married in 1976 and have three children: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, and Princess Madeleine.

Prior to joining the royal family, Queen Silvia worked at the Argentinian consulate in Munich and with the organizing committee for the Munich Olympic Games.

Queen Sonja is married to King Harald V of Norway.

caption She was officially crowned in 1991. source Jørgen Gomnæs, the Royal Court / Getty Images

Queen Sonja is married to King Harald V of Norway. The couple married in 1968 but didn’t become king and queen until 1991. They have two children, Crown Prince Haakon Magnus and Princess Mӓrtha Louise.

Queen Nanasipau’u rules in Tonga.

caption She’s queen consort of Tonga. source Getty/Pool

Queen Nanasipau’u is married to King Tupou VI of Tonga. Her title is queen consort.

Queen Mathilde used to be a speech therapist.

caption She’s married to King Philippe. source Getty/Olivier Matthys

Queen Mathilde is married to King Philippe, King of the Belgians. Before her marriage to King Philippe, she worked as a speech therapist.

The couple has four children: Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriël, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eléonore. Princess Elisabeth is the Duchess of Brabant and the first in line in the order of succession.

Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso has three children.

Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso is the queen of Lesotho. She is married to King Letsie III. The two have three children: Princess Senate, Princess ‘Maseeiso, and Prince Lerotholi. The young prince is the heir to the throne.

Queen Rania has four children.

Queen Rania married then-prince Abdullah bin Al Hussein of Jordan in 1993. The couple has four children: Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem. Prior to joining the royal family, Queen Rania worked in finance and information technology.

Queen Jetsun Pema is the world’s youngest living queen.

caption She became queen at just 21 years old. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jetsun Pema is queen consort of Bhutan and she is the youngest living queen. She took the throne at 21 years old when she married King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in 2011.

The now-27-year-old previously studied at Oxford University, and she and her husband have a son named Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck.

Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk is the queen mother of Cambodia.

Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk was the queen consort of Cambodia from 1952 to 1955 until Cambodia abolished their monarchy.

The monarchy later returned to Cambodia, and Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk regained her title of queen consort from 1993 to 2004, until her husband King Norodom Sihanouk passed away.

She currently holds the title of queen mother of Cambodia, as her son King Norodom Sihamoni currently holds the Cambodian throne.

Queen Saleha is the queen of Brunei.

caption She has six children. source REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Pengiran Anak Saleha is the queen of Brunei. She is married to the Sultan of Brunei and the two have six children together. Her firstborn son is the Crown Prince of Brunei.

