10 surprising things about ‘Queer Eye’ you probably didn’t know

caption There can never be too much “Queer Eye”. source Netflix

What was life like before Netflix introduced the Fab Five to the world? The truth: A little bit less perfect. Starring Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk, the “Queer Eye” guys have taken the world by storm, teaching viewers how to cuff their sleeves, apply green concealer, and learn to love and accept yourself for who you are.

“Queer Eye” is one of those heartwarming series you just can’t get enough of. You need more of Antoni’s grilled cheese and Bobby’s impressive eye for design. You need more life advice from Karamo and fashion tips from Tan. And of course you need a whole lot more of Jonathan’s positivity and flawless hair in your life.

For those of you who are eagerly awaiting the release of season 3 and have already re-watched the first two seasons *several* times, here are some surprising facts about “Queer Eye” and the Fab Five that you probably didn’t know.

The show is actually a revival.

source Getty Images/Scott Gries

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is actually a revival of an early 2000’s show by the same name. The concept is essentially the same, but instead of five gay men helping solely straight men improve their lives, Netflix’s version of the show has five gay men aiding a variety of people, not just straight men.

There’s a “Nailed It” and “Queer Eye” crossover episode.

source Netlfix

Season 2 of Netflix’s series “Nailed It” features an episode with the Fab Five. In the episode, Brown, Berk, Frace, and Van Ness face off against each other in an epic cupcake challenge. Due to an unfair advantage, Porowski served as a guest judge. Ultimately, Berk won against his opponents and claimed the gold for himself.

“Queer Eye” helped Tom from Season 1 find true love.

source Netlfix

In March 2018, Tom and Abby said “I do” after their love was reignited on “Queer Eye.” The two had previously been married and separated but decided to get remarried after rekindling old feelings while starring on the show.

Brown was on MTV’s “The Real World.”

source MTV

Before “Queer Eye,” Karamo Brown starred on “The Real World: Philadelphia” in 2004. His appearance on the show made him the first openly gay black man to be cast on a reality show.

Antoni is friends with the original “Queer Eye” foodie.

Ted Allen was the OG resident foodie on the original “Queer Eye” series and was one of the reasons Porowski landed the gig on the new Netflix show (aside from his talent). Since recommending Porowski for the show, Allen has defended Porowski’s cooking skills and the two have maintained their friendship.

Bobby and Skyler Jay from season two are still friends.

source Netflix

In season two, episode five, the Fab Five help a trans man, Skyler Jay, who is recovering from top surgery. Jay said in an interview that he still keeps in contact with Berk, who actually helped him after he had surgery and couldn’t find a caretaker.

Karamo joined the March for Our Lives demonstration in 2018.

caption Brown has a personal relationship to the Parkland Shooting. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Brown is an alumnus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the high school where an active shooter killed 17 people in early 2018. One of the victims was his former classmate, Aaron Feiss, who worked as MSD as an assistant football coach. Brown said that joining March for Our Lives was a way to advocate for change and call for gun reform in the US.

“To see that school, my high school, on television, and students be running out of the same hallways that I used to walk around gleefully broke my heart,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, not only as an alum, but also as a parent now, thinking about those precious lives that were lost, it means it’s time for change. Enough is enough.”

The Fab Five have no say over who gets featured on the show.

caption The Fab Five doesn’t choose their “heroes” source Netflix

According to the Fab Five, they have absolutely no say over who appears on the show. Tan France told Variety this allows for “a more authentic, real experience,” while Porowski praised the “Queer Eye” casting crew for always picking the perfect people for the show.

“Queer Eye” alum AJ Brown married his longtime boyfriend.

caption AJ is now married to his partner Andre. source Netflix

On season one, episode four, the Fab Five helped AJ come out to his stepmom, after years of hiding his relationship from her. Since appearing on the show, AJ and his long-time partner, Andre, got married in early 2018.

Tan France said he almost quit the show.

source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After being pulled over by a cop in season one, episode three, France said he almost quit the show. The scene was staged by producers while the Fab Five were on their way to meet their latest hero, but none of the cast knew they would be pulled over.

Brown was in the driver’s seat when the cop asked him to get out of the car. After the cast learned it was a setup, Brown and France refused to shoot, with France almost quitting the show.

“The police officer says, ‘[Brown] has to get out of the car’ and Jonathan is like, ‘I just don’t want him to get shot.’ Rightly so. When you step out of the car, that spells trouble,” France told Refinery29. “It was an incredibly real situation for us. Yes, the camera crew knew what was happening. We didn’t, so as far [as] we concerned, trouble was afoot. So it was just building and building.”

Ultimately, Brown said he was glad the incident allowed a bigger conversation about police brutality to happen.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.