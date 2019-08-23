‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown has deleted his Twitter account amid backlash following his comments about ‘good guy’ Sean Spicer

caption Karamo Brown is best known for his role as the culture expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown came under fire earlier this week for his comments regarding former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer – and Brown has now deleted his Twitter, seemingly as a result.

The Fab Five member called Spicer “a good guy” in an interview earlier this week, and said in a since-deleted tweet that he was “excited” to “engage in respectful conversations” with the ex-press secretary.

Numerous people on Twitter, including writers Ira Madison and Roxane Gay, have questioned Brown’s approach to politics.

Brown’s cast mate Bobby Berk also come to his defense on Twitter, but subsequently deleted his tweets.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Karamo Brown from “Queer Eye” deleted his Twitter account Thursday night, seemingly in response to the backlash he faced for calling former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer “a good guy” and “really sweet.”

Brown’s decision to delete his Twitter comes after he did an interview with “Access” earlier this week. In the interview, the “Queer Eye” star said unprompted that he was “excited” to meet Spicer, who will appear on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” along with Brown.

“Sean Spicer and I have been talking,” Brown told “Access” when asked who he thought his competition would be on the show.

“The thing is, people would look at us and think that we’re polar opposites, but I’m a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle, you can learn about each other and help each other both grow.”

“He’s a good guy, a really sweet guy,” Brown added, before going on to answer the interviewer’s actual question.

The decision to cast Spicer on the show has garnered a lot of backlash on social media, with the hashtag #BoycottDWTS trending earlier this week.

Read more: Sean Spicer says he hopes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will be a ‘politics-free zone’ amid backlash following his casting

Brown, who’s slated to appear on the show along with Spicer and numerous other celebrities like Christie Brinkley and Lamar Odom, received a lot of criticism on social media for his stance on Spicer.

Permission?!!!!!! Haters?!!! Sean Spicer was the mouthpiece for a dictator putting people in cages I think hearing someone say he thinks he can talk an agent of fascism out of it is cause for outcry — Klaudia Amenábar ???????? (@kaludiasays) August 22, 2019

A good guy who said nothing when kids were being ripped away from their mamas to be thrown into cages. — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) August 22, 2019

Karamo what? This man is complicit in, and continues to defend all the actions of the Trump adminstration. You can’t just say he’s a good guy now until he’s been held accountable. pic.twitter.com/y2kLVfDBm6 — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) August 22, 2019

Here’s Karamo Brown calling Sean Spicer “a good guy; a really sweet guy” cause what’s morality, really? pic.twitter.com/WQVgfVVkFc — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 21, 2019

Some even urged Brown to consider his status as an unofficial advocate for the queer community (due to his role on the hit show) when making comments about conservative politicians.

Famous queer activists sure do love to turn their backs on the community the moment it benefits them and plays to their privilege (why yes, this IS a subtweet about Karamo Brown agreeing to be on DWTS with Sean Spicer) — Lisa Ann Paul (@lapshaffer) August 22, 2019

This — both @Karamo Brown’s comments about @seanspicer and his decision to block people who have called him out for it — are BULLSHIT.



This isn’t the kind of behavior any of us need or deserve from our “advocates.” Try harder. Be smarter. Do better.https://t.co/DMEPhqR7zA — noah michelson (@noahmichelson) August 22, 2019

This is so misguided of ⁦@Karamo⁩. We are long past the point of listening and “meeting in the middle”. This is NOT about politics, it’s about morals and truth. We know who he is and what he has done. Playing nice only enables them and rewards them. https://t.co/VOmxg74qTO — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) August 22, 2019

From there, things got a bit messy. Brown’s “Queer Eye” costar Bobby Berk was quick to jump to his cast mate’s defense, apparently posting a series of sympathetic tweets that he subsequently deleted. Screenshots of what appear to be Berk’s original tweets remain online.

“I’m very saddened by what my cast mate Karamo is having to deal with today,” Berk appeared to write in the since-deleted tweets.

He apparently attributed Brown’s comments about Spicer to “media training.”

“We’ve been trained over and over to not talk smack about anyone in an [sic] interviews and to try to be as nice as possible,” the screenshots show Berk writing.

“When being backed in a corner about voicing his opinions about Sean Spicer, Karamo’s media training kicked in as we are trained to do.”

And Bobby Berk has deleted all but one of the tweets he posted in a thread defending his Queer Eye costar Karamo Brown. pic.twitter.com/xwLpEWbtVh — michael blackmon (@blackmon) August 23, 2019

It’s worth noting once again that Brown brought up Spicer of his own accord in the “Access” interview, and wasn’t asked directly about his opinions on the former press secretary.

In screenshots, Berk appeared to blame ABC for the “s—ty” situation and said they “should be ashamed of themselves for having put the cast in the position of having to take a political side on a f—— dance competition.”

However, it appears that Berk has since deleted the tweets defending Brown.

Update: Bobby Berk has deleted ALL of his tweets defending Karamo Brown and calling out ABC. pic.twitter.com/9SgBO41Vg5 — michael blackmon (@blackmon) August 23, 2019

For his part, Brown reportedly started blocking some of his followers who were criticizing his comments about Spicer, before deleting his Twitter account Thursday night.

Hope he dances as fast as he blocks pic.twitter.com/WuWIkiAdaF — Starts with G ????????????️‍???? (@thismuchyellow) August 22, 2019

Sis you can block me that’s fine but I stand by what I said…no one in this administration should ever be given a redeeming platform after all that has happened. The rights of humanity outweigh a reality show ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2SekXeqDDX — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) August 22, 2019

Now @Karamo blocks every queer user that calls him out for saying on an interview that a former Trump supporter and advocate against trans rights was “a sweet guy”. He claimed that “dialogue” will build this country but he ain’t scared of the block button for us, I have to laugh. https://t.co/0WrWeUeps7 pic.twitter.com/Ws9d4i87tD — Mario (@mariodice) August 23, 2019

Really Karamo? Blocking SUPPORTERS because they are standing up for the LGBTQIA community?!?!?! I'd say I'm disappointed, but honestly, I'm just heartbroken. You can talk to Spicer, but block your own community because they disagree. I don't get it. — Lynn Meek (@tempsanity77) August 22, 2019

This isn’t the first time Brown has received criticism for his seemingly ambivalent stance on conservative politics. In June 2018, Brown visited the White House to meet with Vice President Mike Pence’s wife’s chief of staff to discuss funding for the arts – in addition to LGBTQ issues.

Brown shared in an interview with Vulture shortly thereafter that he thought they were “receptive.”

“I’ve always been taught that if you want to see effective change, you have to be in rooms with people who tell you you’re not welcome there,” he said.

Brown’s own “Queer Eye” cast mate Jonathan Van Ness criticized him for visiting the White House in a video interview for Vulture.

“She doesn’t like you, girl. She don’t like us,” an irritated Van Ness told Brown, referring to the Pences’ controversial stances on LGBTQ rights.

And in October 2018, Brown appeared on an episode of writer Ira Madison’s podcast “Keep It.”

“I can’t cancel Trump and Pence. I might not have voted for them, but I must go in there and try to advocate and try to change some hearts and minds,” Brown said to Madison of his White House visit.

Later on in the podcast, Brown said he wanted to see Trump do well in office.

“Though I did not vote for President Trump, I do need him to succeed at this point,” Brown said.

“He’s still the president of our country,” he added, saying that Trump needs to “succeed for all of us.”

These comments, in addition to the more recent ones, have led some to denounce Brown as a “super annoying centrist.”

oh no i think karamo is a centrist pic.twitter.com/jWMrJODhGa — fiona ???? (@neonfiona) April 6, 2019

Karamo has always been a centrist and super annoying. Also he adds nothing to the Queer Five. https://t.co/JvLRwJ1NId — Exhausted but Angry (@FluteNerd73) August 22, 2019

so, the karamo brown shit. just another example of centrists being the worst — ???? taylor moon #SaveTheOA (@quinzelalderson) August 23, 2019

Representatives for Brown didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.