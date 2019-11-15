Quentin Tarantino claims he thought about doing a mini-series in the ’90s before Netflix made it trendy

caption Quentin Tarantino has been thinking about a mini-series since the ’90s, he claims. source KGC-324/STAR MAX/IPx

Quentin Tarantino has claimed he came up with the mini-series back in the ’90s in a rare Q&A in London on Wednesday night.

The Hollywood director was asked during his “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” interview about whether he’d ever go down the route of creating a television series following the rise of streaming services.

“The way people are doing series now, it’s an idea that’s been in my head since the ’90s … and especially something that would all be written by me and all directed by me,” Tarantino said.

He revealed he originally wrote his 2009 film “Inglorious Basterds” as a six-hour mini-series, but French director Luc Besson told him to stick to films.

However, Tarantino fans can expect a future mini-series, a book, a play, and his 10th and final film.

Quentin Tarantino claims he invented the mini-series back in the ’90s, but shied away from the idea after a producer told him to stick to films.

The Hollywood director chatted candidly in a rare public Q&A in London on Wednesday night about the surge in television binging over the past five to 10 years thanks to the rise of streaming services.

caption Quentin Tarantino speaking with journalist, Francine Stock, at his “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” event. source Hayley Peppin/Insider

“The way people are doing series now, it’s an idea that’s been in my head since the ’90s … and especially something that would all be written by me and all directed by me,” he said.

Tarantino said he originally wrote 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds” as a six-hour mini-series as the script was “too damn long” for cinema.

“I was just so inspired and I kept writing more and more and more and finally I was like, ‘What if I’m too big for movies? Is that where I’m coming from? Well that’s a big dilemma.'”

caption “Inglorious Basterds” started out as a mini-series. source Universal Pictures

After plotting out the six-episode series, he pitched his ideas for the World War II-based show to French director Luc Besson, best known for “The Fifth Element,” and Besson’s business partner.

Tarantino re-told the conversation he had with Besson over dinner to the “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” audience.

Adopting an exaggerated French accent, Tarantino imitated Besson who told him: “You are one of the few people that makes movies, that makes me want to leave the house to go see the movies, and now you are telling me I have to wait five years before I get to do it again?”

Tarantino said he simply “couldn’t unhear” Besson’s criticism and instead took “Inglorious Basterds” back to the drawing board and re-worked it.

“Every once in a while somebody says something to you and you can’t unhear it and I just couldn’t unhear that damn thing he said, and so I thought [about the mini series] let me try one more time to make it a movie.”

caption Tarantino directed Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Andrew Cooper / Sony

The Oscar-winning director also spoke about how “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” could have “easily” been a five-hour mini-series as well.

“I definitely had that much handwritten material, and we shot almost enough to do at least a four-hour version.”

Back in September, Brad Pitt teased the possibility of the film eventually being converted into a mini-series for streaming with never-before-scene footage also added to the episodic format.

“Yeah, [Tarantino has] talked about it … It’s a pretty arousing idea,” Pitt told The New York Times.

Tarantino previously did this for his 2015 film “The Hateful Eight,” which he released on Netflix as a four-part series with an extra 40-minutes of new material.

caption Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson in 2016 film, “The Hateful Eight.” source Weinstein Company

While the director didn’t confirm Pitt’s statement on Wednesday night, he told the audience to expect a Tarantino mini-series in the near future but it won’t be an “epic” thing.

“I do not really know whether I want to spend nine months doing something like that, but I do have an idea for a series but it won’t be quite that epic.”

But the director’s next several months have been mapped out with a book, play and his much-anticipated final 10th film in the works. He revealed he wrote the former in the gap between writing and shooting, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I’ll be finished with the book – and then, theoretically, maybe I’ll do the play, and then theoretically I’ll do the TV show, and then by that point, I’ll be thinking maybe what I’ll do for the 10th movie.”

It’s unclear how Tarantino plans on releasing his mini-series, but he’s previously said that he’s “not excited about streaming at all.”

