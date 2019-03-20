The first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s new movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is out, and we can’t wait to see more

caption “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood.” source Sony

The first teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” is out.

It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and someone giving a great Bruce Lee impersonation.

The movie opens in July and looks at the late 1960s in Hollywood, as its golden age is coming to an end and the country is losing its peace-and-love innocence.

It’s finally here!

The first footage of Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” has gone online and it certainly has us excited.

Though the early talk on the movie – which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie – was that Tarantino was going to dive into the horrors of the 1969 Manson Family murders, which ended with five dead including actress Sharon Tate (played by Robbie), it’s becoming more and more clear that the murders won’t be the focus.

The teaser hones in on TV actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they navigate the end of the golden age of Hollywood. One of the teaser’s highlights is actor Mike Moh delivering a spot-on imitation of Bruce Lee, who does a Kung Fu fight scene with Booth.

As with any Tarantino movie, it can’t be summed up in a tagline or minute-and-a-half teaser. But what we can see from this is Tarantino is taking us into a time in Hollywood when change is coming, both in the industry and also in the country at large, with the oncoming loss of peace-and-love 1960s innocence.

Watch the teaser below (the movie opens in theaters in July):