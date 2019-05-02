All the answers ‘Jeopardy!’ whiz James Holzhauer got wrong and the correct responses

caption James Holzhauer has won a lot of money on “Jeopardy!” so far. source Jeopardy Productions

So far, James Holzhauer has won over $1 million from playing “Jeopardy!”

Even though he’s usually right, Holzhauer sometimes buzzes in with the incorrect response.

Some of the answers he got wrong were about music, cars, and history.

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, has been on a “Jeopardy!” winning streak.

To date, he’s amassed over $1 million in prize winnings. Judging on how well he’s been doing so far, he could potentially unseat reigning champion Ken Jennings as the highest-winning contestant in the game show’s history.

Of course, no one is perfect. Holzhauer has missed some clues while competing on the show.

Here are all of the times James Holzhauer buzzed in with the wrong response on “Jeopardy!” so far and a breakdown of the right answers, according to the fan website Jeopardy Archive. We only included examples where he actually took a guess and was incorrect.

We Will Rock You: In 2018 this band “didn’t have a dime but I always had a vision, always had high, high hopes.”

caption The lyric is from the Panic! At the Disco song, “High Hopes.” source YouTube/Panic! At the Disco

Holzhauer’s guess: Fall Out Boy, much to the delight of both bands.

Answer: Panic! At the Disco

The lyrics are from the band’s song “High Hopes.” “High Hopes” is the second single from Panic! At the Disco’s 2018 album “Pray for the Wicked.” It claimed the number-four spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

American History: A 1975 N.Y. Daily News headline after this man opposed a federal bailout: “To City: Drop Dead.”

Holzhauer’s guess: Ed Koch

Answer: Gerald Ford

On October 29, 1975, President Gerald Ford gave a speech before the National Press Club. In it, he denied a nearly bankrupt New York City a federal bailout. The next day, The New York Daily News ran the headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” though the president never actually said “drop dead” in his speech.

Phrase Origins: 19th-century exhibitions saw fire brigades competing either using water, or in one of these, now a term for a practice effort.

caption The phrase has roots in the 1890s. source Flickr / Official US Navy Page

Holzhauer’s guess: A skirmish

Answer: Dry run

According to Grammarist, the phrase “dry run” is an American idiom derived from competitions between firemen in the 1890s. The contests involved simulating a response to a fire without the existence of an actual blaze and without the use of water.

American History: On June 1, 1660, Mary Dyer, one of this religious sect’s “Boston martyrs,” was hanged on Boston Common.

caption An illustration of Mary Dyer being led to execution. source Wikimedia Commons/Brooklyn Museum

Holzhauer’s guess: The Puritans

Answer: The Quakers

The Quakers, sometimes referred to as Friends (short for The Religious Society of Friends), are a religious group that was particularly popular in Britain throughout the 1600s.

During that time, Quakers were known for being pacifists who refused to take legal oaths. The central Quaker belief at that time was that “everyone had the Light of Christ within them,” per History.com.

Mary Dyer, born in Britain sometime in the early 1600s, was raised a Puritan though she later converted to follow Quaker beliefs. Dyer served as a missionary and traveled around New England in the US to spread her Quaker beliefs.

Many severe anti-Quaker laws were in place during her travels and Dyer was imprisoned multiple times in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1659, she was formally banished from the area and this banishment carried the threat of execution should she decide to return. Shortly after being banished, she returned to Boston and was arrested, condemned, and expelled from the area.

In 1660, Dyer returned to Boston once more. She was publicly hanged in Boston Common on June 1, 1660, and she is now widely considered to be a martyr in the Quaker community.

The First Winner: In 1903 Maurice Garin was its first winner in 94 hours, 33 minutes, 14 seconds.

caption The Tour de France in 1903. source Buch “Tour de France 1903-2003”, Verlag Delius Klasing, 2003/Wikimedia Commons

Holzhauer’s guess: Paris to Dakur

Answer: Tour de France

Held annually in France, this famous bicycle race consists of 21 day-long sections typically completed over the span of 23 days. It is only open to male cyclists, though there have been some female-focused versions of the race over the years.

Holidays and Observances: Constitution Day is September 17; this related set is celebrated every December 15.

Holzhauer’s guess: The Articles of Confederation

Answer: Bill of Rights

The Bill of Rights is a group of amendments to the US constitution that guarantees personal freedoms and rights. The Bill of Rights became law on December 15, 1791, when Virginia became the final state needed to ratify it.

Route ’66: Modern auto safety took a big step in 1966 as LBJ signed bills mandating seat belts and rupture-resistant these.

Holzhauer’s guess: Airbags

Answer: Fuel tanks

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act and Highway Safety Act into law.

With these new laws, the federal government became responsible for both setting and enforcing safety standards for automobiles and roads.

These new laws made it so all passenger cars must have features such as seat belts for every passenger, impact-absorbing steering wheels, side-view mirrors, and shatter-resistant windshields.

One of these new mandatory features was rupture-resistant fuel tanks because, in the event of a vehicle accident or collision, leaking fuel from a damaged gas tank can ignite a deadly explosion.

Monet-Punny: A common sight was walking around Monet, who worked outdoors, as in a cliff walk in this Channel-side French region.

caption Claude Monet has some paintings of cliffs. source Handout/Getty

Holzhauer’s guess: Brittany

Answer: Normandy

One of the many regions of France, Normandy is known for its white-chalk cliffs and the picturesque island of Le Mont-Saint-Michel.

Famous impressionist painter Claude Monet lived in Normandy in the late 1800s.

Don’t Tread on Meme: A 2016 interview with this Batman actor found him looking sad; the internet then made him the meme we deserve.

caption Ben Affleck starred in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” source Kris Connor / Getty Images

Holzhauer’s guess: Christian Bale

Answer: Ben Affleck

In 2016, a meme featuring Ben Affleck made the rounds on the internet after YouTube user “Sabconth” posted an edited video of an interview Affleck gave to Henry Cavill following the poorly received release of the film “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

The video included negative reviews of the film and used Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” to highlight Affleck’s pensive expression.

Ballet: The creators of 1943’s “Fancy Free” called each other Lenny & Jerry — Leonard Bernstein and this choreographer.

caption Jerome Robbins was known for his choreography. source Jack Mitchell/Getty

Holzhauer’s guess: Herman

Answer: Jerome Robbins

Jerome Robbins was an American choreographer, dancer, and director. Born Jerome Rabinowitz in Manhattan in 1918, Robbins worked on many famous stage productions including “The King and I,” “West Side Story,” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

He won five Tony Awards for his work and he died in 1998.

Let’s Go to the Wildlife Refuge: More than 5,000 of these big deer spend winters at the Wyoming national refuge named for them.

caption Elk is a member of the deer family. source Wikimedia Commons/MONGO

Holzhauer’s guess: Moose

Answer: Elk

The National Elk Refuge in Teton County, Wyoming, is home to some of the largest herds of elk in the world. Members of the deer family, elk can weigh up to 1,100 pounds.

Journalists: Often called the first “war” one of these, Crimean war reporter William Howard Russell preferred “special” one.

caption An illustration of William Howard Russell. source Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty

Holzhauer’s guess: Photographer

Answer: Correspondent

William Howard Russell, an Irish journalist, covered the Crimean War between 1853 and 1856 for The Times, a British national newspaper. He is considered the world’s first war correspondent, a type of journalist who reports first-hand stories from war zones.

The term “special correspondent” is also used to describe someone who does this type of reporting and this was the title Russell oftentimes went by.

American Poetry: Frank O’Hara’s most famous poem is “The Day Lady Died,” in which he reads about this jazz singer’s death in 1959.

Holzhauer’s guess: Ella Fitzgerald

Answer: Billie Holiday

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1915 as Eleanora Fagan, Billie Holiday is a legendary jazz singer who was nicknamed “Lady Day.” She died of congestive heart failure in 1959 after living with drug addiction for more than a decade.

American writer and poet Frank O’Hara described his experience of the day of her death in the poem “The Day Lady Died.“

The Civil War: On July 21, 1861, the Union attacked the Confederates near a stone bridge crossing this creek in the first battle of it.

caption An illustration of the Battle of Bull Run. source Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons

Holzhauer’s guess: The Manassas

Answer: First Battle of Bull Run

The First Battle of Bull Run, also known as the First Battle of Manassas, was fought between Union and Confederate Armies in 1861 in Northern Virginia during the American Civil War.

It was considered to be the first significant battle of the conflict and it was won by the Confederate army.

Music Festivals: At the Montreux Jazz Festival, you might see smoke on the water of this Swiss lake’s shoreline.

Holzhauer’s guess: Lucerne

Answer: Lake Geneva

The Montreux Jazz Festival is held annually on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland. It’s one of the largest jazz festivals in the world and it is typically held in early July.

Science Central: In 1916, the great chemist Gilbert Lewis called the central part of an atom this, a word we use for the seed of an apricot pit.

caption Apricot pits are called kernels. source iStock

Holzhauer’s guess: The stone

Answer: Kernel

Born in Massachusetts in 1875, Gilbert Newton Lewis was a pioneer in the field of physical chemistry and he created the electron-pair model of the covalent bond, which suggested that chemical bonds are pairs of electrons shared by two atoms.

The center of an atom is now called the nucleus, though Lewis referred to it as a “variable kernel.”

Movies in the DirectTV Guide: “Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss, and others meet their fates over the course of two days.”

caption The movie came out in 1994. source Miramax

Holzhauer’s guess: “Snatch.”

Answer: “Pulp Fiction”

Released in 1994, Pulp Fiction is a classic film directed by Quentin Tarantino. It stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Ving Rhames, Tim Roth, and Bruce Willis. The movie is graphic and violent, mirroring the cheap crime novels of the mid-1900s that it is named after.

Greek Cuisine: Made in the Vytina region, the first type of this sweetener does not crystallize.

caption Vytina produces honey. source Shirley Cheng/INSIDER

Holzhauer’s guess: Sugar

Answer: Honey

Vytina is a village in the Peloponnese region of Greece. It is famous for its honey, which does not crystallize easily and has a caramel-like consistency.

Crazy Weather We’re Having!: In 2013 there were 114-degree temps in La Rioja, the wine belt of this South American country.

caption La Rioja. source Shutterstock

Holzhauer’s guess: Chile

Answer: Argentina

The La Rioja Province of Argentina is home to many wineries and fruit farms. In mid-December of 2013, the area experienced the worst heatwave ever recorded in the region since records began in 1906.

Breaks and Livers: The portal vein brings venous blood to the liver, while this artery brings oxygenated arterial blood.

caption The hepatic artery brings blood to the liver. source Wikimedia Commons/Marcelo Reis/[C.C. by 3.0]

Holzhauer’s guess: Pulmonary

Answer: Hepatic

In the human body, most veins are vessels that bring deoxygenated blood from the body’s various tissues to the heart. Veins are distinct from arteries, which generally take oxygen-rich blood from the heart to other areas of the body.

The hepatic artery is a short blood vessel that takes oxygenated blood to the liver, panaceas, duodenum, gallbladder, and part of the stomach. And the hepatic vein brings de-oxygenated from the liver to the inferior vena cava, which carries blood to the heart.

The Franklin Institute: Beethoven & Mozart wrote for this instrument that Ben Franklin created, which he said gave him the greatest personal satisfaction of all his inventions

Holzhauer’s guess: Glass flute

Answer: Glass harmonica

This instrument, also known as a glass armonica, was inspired by the sound of musical glasses, which Franklin heard during a trip to London and Paris. Though more than 5,000 of them had been made by the time of his death, he famously refused to patent them.

Press your luck: Permanent press is a process where fabric gets chemically treated to make it resistant to these.

caption That’s what the setting on your washing machine means. source istock

Holzhauer’s guess: Stains

Answer: Wrinkles

Clothing can come pre-treated with permanent press chemicals or you may have seen it as a setting on your washer or dryer. This setting usually means using lukewarm water and gently washing to prevent wrinkles and rips.

Final Jeopardy: This inductee into the Video Hall of Fame sold 17 million copies of a video cassette she released in 1982.

caption Jane Fonda built a fitness empire. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Holzhauer’s guess: Madonna

Answer: Jane Fonda

This is the only Final Jeopardy question Holzhauer has missed so far in his tenure.

Though Fonda got famous for her acting work, she’s also well-known for her fitness empire. She released books, videos, and workout equipment in the ’80s to huge success. In addition to being in the Video Hall of Fame, she’s also in the Fitness Hall of Fame for her endeavors.