Popular oral-care startup Quip has a new $25 electric toothbrush for kids — here’s what it looks like and how it’s different

Online oral-care startup Quip has introduced a new kids electric toothbrush ($25-$35).

The main differences from the adult toothbrush are the smaller brush head and the rubber non-slip grip. Otherwise, the kids brush closely replicates the original experience, complete with brush-head replacement deliveries.

Instead of relying on gimmicky features to trick kids into brushing their teeth, Quip found that kids like using the same products as their parents.

This new brush can help motivate kids to establish the healthy habit of brushing their teeth twice daily.

The habits we form early on in life tend to stick with us through adulthood. One of those habits, brushing your teeth twice daily, is important to practice early on if you hope to avoid pain and costly medical bills as an adult.

Quip, the startup that has sold over 1 million of its American Dental Association-accepted electric toothbrushes, is hoping to promote healthy oral care habits among kids with its first new product since launching in 2015: a kids electric toothbrush.

Unlike many kids toothbrushes that rely on lights, music, or cartoon characters to get kids excited about brushing their teeth, Quip’s looks and feels pretty similar to the original adult brush. It’s the same length and silhouette, has a two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds to indicate it’s time to switch sides, has soft bristles and gentle vibrations, and comes with a slim stand.

Through research and user testing, the company found that kids feel empowered when they get to use the same oral-care products as their parents. We’ve actually witnessed this phenomenon at play across other products as well – Dyson, for example, sells a toy vacuum that’s a direct replica of its Dyson Ball Vacuum.

Details of the brush, however, are still optimized for kid-friendly use. It has a smaller brush head to account for smaller teeth and a rubber non-slip grip that’s easier and more comfortable to hold.

Simon Enever, CEO and cofounder of Quip, says the company spent a year working with kids and pediatric dentists to learn what makes the ideal kids’ brush. More than anything, dentists said they wanted to see a brush that replicated and encouraged the fundamental health habit of regular teeth brushing.

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, tooth decay affects nearly one in five children under the age of 5 and about half of children aged 6 to 11. By promoting strong oral health routines, parents can help prevent this condition, not only in childhood but for years to come.

Since the Quip kids toothbrush doesn’t look and feel like a toy, the idea is that kids won’t bore of it quickly and will be more likely to use it for a consistent, long-term period. Making it even easier to keep the habit up is Quip’s signature refill plan, which sends a fresh brush head and battery every three months.

Here are the bundle options and pricing for Quip’s new kids toothbrush:

Kids Electric Toothbrush Starter Set ($25) with a brush head + watermelon anti-cavity toothpaste subscription ($10 every three months with free shipping)

Kids Electric Toothbrush Starter Set ($30) with a brush head subscription ($5 every three months with free shipping)

Kids Electric Toothbrush with no refill plan ($35)

If you already own a Quip toothbrush, this new product is an excellent way to share your love for its gentle, effective cleaning with your kids. And if you don’t, maybe now’s your opportunity to pick up a matching set and make your daily brushing routine a little more fun.