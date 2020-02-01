How well do you really know the Democratic primary: Can you match the candidate to how they’re really polling?

source Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Insider has been polling U.S. adults about how satisfied or unsatisfied they’d be in the event that a given candidate is nominated as the Democratic nominee

We can track how Democrats feel about the candidates over time.

When we strip out the candidate’s name, it’s a lot harder than you think to place who’s polling is whose.

Can you figure it out?

The Iowa Caucus is Monday evening, and a year of campaigning will finally come to an end with people actually, blessedly coming to a poll.

Still, it’s worth considering: Which campaign would you actually want to be right now?

It can be hard to get perspective on a campaign when people are actually in the heat of it. Sometimes we can be clouded by our preconceived notions about performance or the narratives that begin circulating around the people we like or we don’t like.

So here’s a simple exercises. Look at the following four charts. They represent a little more than a year of polling, ranging from the first poll Insider conducted through SurveyMonkey Audience back in December of 2018.

First, a quick thought exercises: If you could pick, which candidate would you most want to be? Which candidate would you least want to be?

Have your answer?

This chart is of respondents who said they’re registered to vote and said they’d likely vote in their state’s primary or caucus. It looks at those Democrats who said they’ve heard of the candidate, and then if that respondent were satisfied as nominee, unsatisfied or neither.

Lots of different places to be, here. Some candidates have shown bursts of momentum while others have been more steady. Some have moved people away from neutrality and into their camp, while others have high fractions of voters with little to no feeling about them. Some started ahead when it came to satisfaction, and regressed, but are still quite high.

So before we reveal: Who would you most like to be?

Alright, next up, try to guess which map belongs to which candidate:

This may have been challenging - or maybe it was easy for you - but it makes a really important point about the primary.

The American people have endured a year of the campaign, but at the end of the day it's instructive to see what that's all amounted to for the frontrunners.

Biden has maintained his advantages. He entered as a highly satisfactory candidate and is still holding strong, despite the fact last year was a slow and steady bleed of that rate of satisfaction. It's simple to imagine that had this trend continued for quite some time, Biden could have seen his support slip further and eventually imperil his bid. But fortunately for Biden, the votes get cast in two days, so it looks like he's going to be okay.

On the other hand, support for Sen. Bernie Sanders has remained impressively stead. He's consistently well liked by about half of the people who are going to participate in the primary, unsatisfactory to about a fourth, with very little variation either way. Many candidates came at the Vermont Senator over the course of any numbers of debates, and they were unable to make much of a dent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is an interesting case. She entered the year with mild support but was one of few candidates able to initiate a steady rise. Some candidates got where they are because of an early significant spike in appeal; Warren earned it week by week. She's also been slipping a bit, just as she enters the important part of the race -- the one where people vote -- but nevertheless Warren is the only major candidate who has demonstrated an ability to make the chart go up.

Lastly, there's former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The mayor was a total unknown, and as you can see by the gulf of neutrality in his early weeks, even those who knew him at first did not know what to make of him. A successful blitz of press and a highly successful organizational campaign is evident in the first quarter of his chart, when he converts neutral people to fans at a swift clip. The issue for Pete comes in the summer, fall, and winter, when he's as steady as Bernie while at the same time seeing his dissatisfaction rate creep upwards.

These are all reasons why this race is so unsettled at this point: a diminishing frontrunner, an immovable second-place, a growing contender whose peak either passed or is yet to actually arrive, and a candidate that has been unable to budge his numbers after a swift ascent. All of them have compelling narratives, but from a numbers perspective the voters haven't made their choice even remotely.

You can download every poll here, down to the individual respondent data.