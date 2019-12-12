QUIZ: Guess where these 5 photos were taken, and we’ll give you a limited edition Starbucks Christmas box worth S$200

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

Christmas is coming – and we’ve got glorious photos on everything happening at Marina Bay, Orchard Road, and Changi Airport.

Business Insider is giving away a S$200 Starbucks cup set to the first person who can guess correctly where each photo snippet was taken (hint: check out the link above).

The set includes 5 cups, a tote bag, a S$20 Starbucks voucher, and a limited edition Starbucks box.

The next 4 winners will get $30 Starbucks vouchers each.

The contest closes on Monday (Dec 16). Good luck!

Question 1/5
where was this photo taken?
  • Flower Dome (Gardens By the Bay)
  • Snow Walk (Jewel)
  • Petal Garden (Jewel)
  • Marina Bay Sands
Question 2/5
where was this photo taken?
  • Rain Vortex (Jewel)
  • Future World (ArtScience Museum)
  • Dragonfly Lake (Gardens By the Bay)
  • SCAPE
Question 3/5
where was this photo taken?
  • Orchard Road
  • Supertree Grove (Gardens By the Bay)
  • Changi Airport Terminal 3
  • Rain Vortex (Jewel)
Question 4/5
where was this photo taken?
  • Shaw House
  • Changi Airport Terminal 2
  • Bayfront Plaza (Gardens By the Bay)
  • Grange Road Carpark
Question 5/5
where was this photo taken?
  • Ion Orchard
  • Plaza Singapura
  • Marina Bay Sands
  • Orchard Gateway

Congratulations - you got them all right!

Share your name and contact number with us if you would like to be included in our prize system.


You got: /5 correct! Try again?