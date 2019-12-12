QUIZ: Guess where these 5 photos were taken, and we’ll give you a limited edition Starbucks Christmas box worth S$200

Christmas is coming – and we’ve got glorious photos on everything happening at Marina Bay, Orchard Road, and Changi Airport.

Business Insider is giving away a S$200 Starbucks cup set to the first person who can guess correctly where each photo snippet was taken (hint: check out the link above).

The set includes 5 cups, a tote bag, a S$20 Starbucks voucher, and a limited edition Starbucks box.

The next 4 winners will get $30 Starbucks vouchers each.

The contest closes on Monday (Dec 16). Good luck!

Question 1 /5 where was this photo taken? Flower Dome (Gardens By the Bay)

Snow Walk (Jewel)

Petal Garden (Jewel)

Marina Bay Sands

Question 2 /5 where was this photo taken? Rain Vortex (Jewel)

Future World (ArtScience Museum)

Dragonfly Lake (Gardens By the Bay)

SCAPE

Question 3 /5 where was this photo taken? Orchard Road

Supertree Grove (Gardens By the Bay)

Changi Airport Terminal 3

Rain Vortex (Jewel)

Question 4 /5 where was this photo taken? Shaw House

Changi Airport Terminal 2

Bayfront Plaza (Gardens By the Bay)

Grange Road Carpark

Question 5 /5 where was this photo taken? Ion Orchard

Plaza Singapura

Marina Bay Sands

Orchard Gateway