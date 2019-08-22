Only 1.2% of people can get a perfect score on this memory quiz. How good is your memory?

caption Make sure you pay attention to every detail in this image. source Courtesy of Lenstore

Lenstore created the “Photographic Memory” quiz which tests how strong your memory is.

You’ll be given seven seconds to stare at a single image before being asked about a small detail in said image.

Only 1.2% of people were able to get a perfect score on the quiz, according to Lenstore.

Females and people between the ages of 18 and 34 performed better on the test.

Although our memory weakens as we get older, the ability to memorize and remember is one of the most powerful tools our brains have.

Lenstore decided to test that tool with a quiz titled “Photographic Memory,” which they claim only 1.2% of people can get a perfect score on.

Here’s how it works: You’ll be given seven seconds to look at a picture. Make sure you soak in every detail because then you’ll be asked a question about what you saw in that image.

Give it a try below.