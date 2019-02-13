Convicted kingpin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman is likely heading to the ‘Alcatraz of the Rockies’ — a US prison where no one has ever escaped

caption Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. source US DEA/Handout via REUTERS

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the Mexican cartel chief found guilty in a US court on Tuesday of running a criminal enterprise that smuggled drugs into the US, is likely headed to a “supermax” prison where repeating his past escapes would be nearly impossible.

No one has broken out of Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado, known as ADX Florence, since it opened in 1994 to house the most dangerous inmates in the US prison system.

“ADX is the kind of prison that was designed for a high-profile inmate like El Chapo,” Larry Levine, a former federal inmate who is the director and founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, told Reuters in a phone interview.

Guzman, 61, the Sinaloa cartel leader who escaped from maximum-security prisons in Mexico twice before his most recent capture in 2016, faces a possible life sentence at a hearing scheduled for June 25 in New York.

US authorities have been tight-lipped about where Guzman will be imprisoned. But it has been widely anticipated since his extradition to the US in January 2017 that, if convicted, he would be sent to ADX Florence.

“For someone like Guzman, the chances of escape from a facility like that are nil,” L. Thomas Kucharski, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told Reuters.

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Prisons could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Take a look inside the ‘Alcatraz of the Rockies’:

ADX Florence is part of a complex of prisons in a remote area about 115 miles south of Denver. The supermax facility there has been nicknamed the “Alcatraz of the Rockies,” after the prison in San Francisco Bay that held gangster Al Capone in the 1930s and other notorious criminals.

A 2014 Amnesty International report found that more than 40 states were believed to operate super-maximum, or supermax, prisons, though the federal government only operated one: ADX Florence, which was the only level 6 prison – the highest security designation – in the US federal penitentiary system.

Regarded as the US’s most secure prison, ADX Florence is patrolled by heavy armed guards and surrounded by gun towers. Walls topped with razor wire greet inmates who arrive by buses, special vehicles, and, in some cases, Black Hawk helicopters.

“As soon as they come through the door … you see it in their faces. That’s when it really hits you,” Robert Ward, ADX former warden from 2002 to 2005, told CNN. “The Supermax is life after death. It’s long term. … In my opinion, it’s far much worse than death.”

caption Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman shortly after his extradition from Mexico, in New York on January 19, 2017 in a booking photo released February 12, 2019. source Justice Department/Handout via Reuters

Among the prisoners at ADX Florence are 1993 World Trade Center bombing mastermind Ramzi Yousef, Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” and former Gulf cartel chief Osiel Cardenas Guillen. Convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is also held there.

Not all the inmates there are notorious. Some were sent there because they attacked guards or inmates at other facilities, Levine, the former federal inmate, told Reuters.

caption An exterior view of the ADX Florence facility. source Wikimedia Commons

According to the 2014 Amnesty report, ADX Florence has general-population units, a special-security unit, known as H-unit, for prisoners under special administrative measures, a disciplinary unit, an ultra-security unit where prisoners are held in extreme isoloation, and an intermediate unit for prisoners in a step-down program, according to the Amnesty report.

Most ADX prisoners are confined to their cells with limited contact to the outside world for 22 to 24 hours a day. Only prisoners in the step-down unit and some in the special-security unit have any group interactions.

About 90% of more than 400 inmates are there because of discipline issues, according to an October report by the District of Columbia Corrections Information Council.

ADX Florence inmates are held in “control units,” which function like prisons inside of a prison. “It’s like a self-contained area within a self-contained area within a self-contained area,” Levine told Reuters.

caption A cell door in a general-population unit, equipped with bars so prisoners can see out and interact. source Amnesty International

The prisoners are confined to single-person, 7-foot-by-12-foot concrete cells for 22 hours a day or more, depriving them of virtually all contact with the outside world.

caption A cell in a disciplinary unit, with a concrete bed and small window. source Amnesty International

A 2012 lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons alleged that years of isolation and almost no human contact had serious eroded the social skills and ability to adapt of of ADX inmates.

According to the lawsuit, many prisoners at ADX facilities “interminably wail, scream and bang on the walls of their cells.”

“Some mutilate their bodies with razors, shards of glass, sharpened chicken bones, writing utensils, and whatever other objects they can obtain. A number swallow razor blades, nail clippers, parts of radios and televisions, broken glass, and other dangerous objects,” the suit said.

Each cell has a narrow window 42 inches tall and angled toward the sky. Inmates cannot see each other from inside their units, the corrections information council report said. The windows let in natural light but obstruct any views beyond the building.

caption The inmate side of a visiting room. Inmates may be shackled during their visits. source Amnesty International

Inside the cell are stools and desks that are made of concrete and can’t be moved. There is a sink-toilet combo and an automated shower. The bed is a concrete slab adorned with a thin mattress and blankets. Small holes in the cell’s double sliding doors allow meals to be slid in.

caption A typical cell in one of ADX Florence’s general-population units. source Amnesty International

The most highly guarded inmates have a television in their cell that shows content designed to provide them with education, psychological help, and religious services, according to the council report.

Interaction with other humans – like with a guard, psychiatrist, chaplain, or imam – is conducted through the slot in the cell’s interior door. The 2014 Amnesty report said inmates at ADX Florence “routinely go days with only a few words spoken to them.”

Inmates’ brief time outside their cell is spent in an outdoor cage, which is itself not much larger than their cells. Prisoners are shackled with leg irons, handcuffs, and stomach chains when they leave their cells, and while in transit they pass hundreds of cameras, Hood told CNN.

caption Cages where ADX Florence inmates spend outdoor recreational time. source Amnesty International

Special restrictions in place to keep some inmates from exerting influence or making threats outside the prison, which helps US authorities control prisoners who have sway over militant groups or criminal enterprises — like the Sinaloa cartel, which Guzman commanded during two stints in Mexican prisons.

caption These outdoor recreation cages are for prisoners in the step down program which allows inmates to transfer to less restrictive areas source Amnesty International

“The architecture of the building is the control,” Hood, the former warden, told CNN. “You’re designing it so the inmates can’t see the sky. Intentionally. You’re putting up wires so helicopters can’t land.”

(Reporting for Reuters by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Grant McCool)