Ford could launch new wireless, connected-car tech by 2022

caption Self-driving Fords being tested. source Ford

Ford said on Monday it plans to roll out a wireless technology for its new vehicle models in the United States.

The Ford technology could arrive in 2022.

The tech, called C-V2K, would allow direct communication between connected devices.

Ford is moving quickly to connect its cars and integrate new self-driving systems with their complicated surroundings.

The new technology – called C-V2X, or cellular vehicle-to-everything – was announced Monday and would augment sensors used in self-driving cars making the vehicle’s view from radars and cameras more comprehensive.

“C-V2X could complement these systems in ways similar to how our sense of hearing complements our vision,” Don Butler, executive director for Ford’s connected vehicle platform, said.

Ford has said that it expects to launch self-driving vehicles for sale by 2021, when a new vehicle architecture designed specifically for autonomous systems is expected to be ready.

The new technology will help cars to quickly send and receive information about their surrounding environment, helping drivers know what’s ahead of them before they can encounter it, the company said.

Navigating four-way stops would become easier with the technology, said Ford, as vehicles will be able to communicate with each other to negotiate which one has the right of way.

Getting AVs to better communicate with each other, more closely emulating human driving patterns in dynamic environments, has become one of the major challenges facing companies that hope to launch various self-driving services in the coming years.

(Reuters reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)