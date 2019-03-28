R. Kelly’s accuser talked publicly about the alleged sexual abuse for the first time, saying ‘I’m not ashamed of my past anymore’

caption Survivor Lanita Carter, and R. Kelly. source CBS, Chicago Tribune / Getty

One of R. Kelly’s alleged victims, Lanita Carter, told her story for the first time on CBS This Morning.

She said she was Kelly’s hair braider for two years, and alleges that he sexually assaulted her 15 years ago.

“I live after that, I try to pick up the pieces every day,” Carter said. “It’s hard. But I know I’ll get through it. I’m not ashamed of my past anymore.”

Kelly is currently awaiting trial, where he faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four alleged victims. He denies the allegations.

Lanita Carter said she was Kelly’s hair braider for two years, and alleges that he sexually assaulted her 15 years ago when she was 24. Kelly was arrested in Chicago in February after a docuseries called “Surviving R. Kelly” was released which detailed the sexual abuse allegations against him. He denies the allegations.

Carter said she was sexually abused by Kelly, telling CBS This Morning: “I live after that, I try to pick up the pieces every day. It’s hard. But I know I’ll get through it. I’m not ashamed of my past anymore.”

Carter claimed that when she was working for Kelly, he tried to force her to give him oral sex, and spat in her face while he masturbated.

“This is a release,” Carter said.

“I’ve been carrying this since 2003. I have had to sit on a public bus and watch public conversation: ‘Did you hear about what they did with R. Kelly? They need to leave that man alone.’ And I can’t stand up for myself. And I finally realized: I don’t wanna be this victim. I don’t wanna be a part of this.”

She told interviewer Jericka Duncan she wants to move on with her life, because every time she tried to pick herself up again, something on the news would bring her back to what she “swept under the rug.”

“Today I say: no more,” she said. “You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m saying about your favorite singer. But this is my life… This is my truth. This is what I have. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth.”

Kelly currently faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four alleged victims between 1998 and 2010.

He was released from Chicago’s Cook County Jail in February after posting $100,000 bail while he awaits trial.

At the beginning of March, CBS This Morning broadcast an interview with Kelly, where he vehemently denied the claims against him.

“I’m very tired of all of the lies,” he said. “I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive.”

At one point, he shouted and pounded his chest in front of interviewer Gayle King.

“Quit playing, I didn’t do this stuff,” he said. “This is not me. I’m fighting for my f—— life.”