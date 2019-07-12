R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal charges of sex trafficking, according to report

source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BET.

R&B singer R. Kelly has been arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking, two law enforcement officials told NBC 4 New York.

New York Police Department detectives and agents from Homeland Security arrested Kelly in Chicago.

This arrest comes after 11 charges for sexual abuse and assault were filed in May, as well as 10 more counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February.

New York Police Department detectives and agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrested Kelly, according to a NBC report published Thursday night. The case is expected to be brought to New York.

State prosecutors filed 11 charges against Kelly for sexual abuse and assault at the end of May. He was initially charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February.

Kelly has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“I didn’t do this stuff,” he said in a March interview with CBS News’ Gayle King. “This is not me. I’m fighting for my f—ing life.”

More information on the case will be available on Friday, NBC 4 reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.