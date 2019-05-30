R. Kelly has been charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse

R. Kelly has been charged with 11 new felony counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse, Chicago news outlets reported Thursday.

The R&B star already faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and has pleaded not guilty.

Kelly’s attorney told The Chicago Sun-Times he hadn’t heard from prosecutors yet, but that the allegations contained in the new charges are “old.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The R&B star R. Kelly has been charged with 11 new felony counts of sexual assault and abuse-related charges, The Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday.

Four of the counts are for aggravated criminal sexual assault, two are for criminal sexual assault by force, two are for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three are for aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 and 16, according to court documents obtained by The Sun-Times.

Kelly is already facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago, and has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Read more: R. Kelly breaks down in explosive interview denying sexual abuse allegations: ‘You’re killing me with this s—!’

Kelly was also the subject of a recent Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which multiple women alleged that the singer held them in an abusive, cult-like environment and controlled where they went, to whom they spoke, and even when they used the restroom.

These new charges reportedly stem from an incident in January 2010 and carry a potential maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison – the most severe sentence facing Kelly yet, according to The Sun-Times.

Kelly is currently free on bond and is set to appear in court to face the new charges on June 6.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the newspaper that he has not yet heard from prosecutors about the new charges.

“We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly,” he told the newspaper. “I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.”