R. Kelly claims he went to McDonald’s after his release from jail because it reminded him of his mom

caption R. Kelly broke down multiple times during his interview with Gayle King. source CBS

CBS News aired the full interview Gayle King conducted with the embattled R&B singer R. Kelly on Friday night.

King was composed while Kelly became increasingly animated while being questioned about the allegations of abuse he is facing.

King rebuked Kelly for going to McDonald’s, where he has been accused of preying on underage girls for decades, after he was released on bail on February 25.

Kelly told the interviewer that he went to the fast food chain because it reminded him of childhood visits with his mother.

CBS News aired the explosive full interview Gayle King conducted with the embattled R&B singer R. Kelly on Friday night.

Kelly broke down multiple times during the discussion where King questioned the singer about the allegations of sexual abuse he’s facing.

Read more: R. Kelly was one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Now he’s facing sexual abuse charges that could send him to prison for life.

King rebuked Kelly for going to McDonald’s, where he has been accused of preying on underage girls for years, after he was released on bail on February 25.

Photos shared by local reporters showed the singer eating fries while supporters waited outside.

“I mean you’re just sort of yucking it up at McDonald’s,” King told the rapper.

“I just think, considering the seriousness of the charge, I just wouldn’t think you’d go and hang at McDonald’s,” she added.

“Have you ever been to jail, Gayle?” Kelly replied.

“My favorite restaurant is McDonald’s because I love my mom, and I got memories of me and my mom when we used to go to McDonald’s and we could only afford a danish and a coffee,” Kelly reminisced. “That ‘M’ stands for ‘mom.'”

"You ever been in jail, Gayle?" Watch R. Kelly explain his McDonald’s run after posting bail last month. https://t.co/QnnuoC4CYH pic.twitter.com/UXGzRnGTA4 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2019

Kelly’s interview with King did little to endear him to the public. At one point, he sobbed, stood up and stormed around the room, ranting and raving about the accusations.

“I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my life. You’re killing me with this s—!” he shouted. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career, 30 years of my career,” he said. “You’re trying to kill me. You’re killing me now. This is not about music – I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids. And I can’t do it.”

=A judge ordered Kelly to surrender his passport and avoid contact with anyone under the age of 18. And he was arrested again Wednesday for allegedly failing to pay Andrea Kelly $161,000 in child support payments. Kelly told King he has just $350,000 left in the bank.

In all, nine people have publicly accused Kelly of criminal sexual and physical conduct. Additionally, three of the four new indictments refer to individuals whose identities are still private, and DeRogatis’s reporting refers to other women whose identities may not be publicly known.