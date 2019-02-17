R. Kelly facing potential criminal charges over sex tape after a secret grand jury convened in Chicago

A grand jury has convened in Chicago to evaluate potential criminal charges that could be brought against R. Kelly for sexual misconduct, according to a source close to the matter.

The jury was reportedly convened after celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti surfaced and presented a tape to state attorneys that allegedly shows Kelly engaging in sex acts with a girl who says she is 14-years-old.

The developments come amid renewed interest in the longtime allegations against Kelly, which were reviewed and highlighted in the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.”

A source close to the legal case against R. Kelly has confirmed to INSIDER that a grand jury convened last week in Chicago to begin the consideration of criminal charges against the artist around a tape that allegedly shows Kelly engaged in sex with a minor.

The news was first reported by The Blast Sunday morning.

The jury was reportedly convened by Cook County State’s Attorney Office after celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti presented the tape in question, which allegedly shows Kelly engaged in sexual activity with a girl who claims to be 14-years-old. Both Kelly and the girl reportedly acknowledge her age on the tape. CNN has reportedly seen and verified the existence of the tape and its content.

Avenatti is representing a man who works for Kelly, that claims to know the identity of the girl.

Read more: 12 of the most shocking allegations from ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

The grand jury has the power to create an indictment against Kelly and summon witnesses to testify.

Avenatti was spotted leaving the Cook County criminal courthouse on Friday with a state attorney. At the time, he told reporters, “I’m confident that the predator known as Robert Kelly is soon to be indicted and charged for engaging in an illegal sexual assault in connection with, certainly, the victim on the tape that I supplied, as well as others.”

The development comes after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made a public plea for victims to come forward in the wake of the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which featured stories and interviews from women who claimed to be victims of R. Kelly’s “sex cult.”

Kelly has faced allegations of sexual misconduct for many years but has maintained his innocence.

Neither Cook County or representative of R. Kelly immediately returned request for comment.