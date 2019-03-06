People are praising Gayle King’s stunning composure while interviewing R. Kelly, and the photos are remarkable

caption R. Kelly interviewed by Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.” source CBS This Morning/YouTube

R. Kelly gave his first major interview in years to Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.”

The singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse by four different juries in February.

In part of the interview, Kelly stood up and raved about the accusations.

People were impressed by King’s composure and focus by comparison.

R. Kelly granted his first major interview in years to “CBS This Morning,” where he finally addressed the numerous sexual abuse allegations against him.

He was not calm. In part of the interview, which aired Wednesday, Kelly ranted and raved about the accusations, stood up, sobbed, and swore. At one point he attempted to make his case directly into the camera.

Through all of it, interviewer Gayle King held her composure. As Kelly marched around the room, she sat in her chair and waited until he finished so she could keep asking him questions.

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" @RKelly told @GayleKing, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"https://t.co/u4AENVJQsc pic.twitter.com/jLF7l8etYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

Even before the interview aired, CBS posted stills of Kelly standing up and King holding her composure

caption King asked him about the numerous accusations against him. source CBS

caption He became visibly upset. source CBS

caption But King seemed to stay calm throughout. source CBS

People were impressed

Wow. Gayle Kings composure in front of #RKelly is stunning.

Her interview with him airs Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/bFSVNaxXsZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 6, 2019

Gayle King didn't go in her bag, but I bet she considered it. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) March 6, 2019

Gayle is better than me because good lord, I would have been like, FIRST OF ALL, stop crying before I give you something to cry about… — Liz Dwyer (@losangelista) March 6, 2019

There’s a lot going on in these R. Kelly clips. But one thing that jumps out is how direct, super clear and no frills these questions are by @GayleKing. She’s asking exactly what most of us would ask if we were in her seat. Crazy how refreshing it is. Speaks to how rare it is. https://t.co/Pt0ISn32sM — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 6, 2019

Gayle King is an incredibly skilled journalist and interviewer. Wow. https://t.co/m0Wc4YXpe1 — katie rosman (@katierosman) March 6, 2019

I want to be ‘Gayle King’ unbothered in this life. pic.twitter.com/wjE5Xq04Hu — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) March 6, 2019

Someone pointed out that Kelly was so out-of-control that he needed to be held back by someone in the video.

So…upon re-examining the stills from the R.Kelly interview with Gayle King, I noticed he’s being held back by someone. ???? pic.twitter.com/QGImvjwlBM — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog) March 6, 2019

Some people compared him to Brett Kavanaugh

A few people pointed out that Kelly’s denials resembled the anger with which Brett Kavanaugh denied the sexual assault allegations made against him during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Can’t watch this without thinking of Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/swLe7x1FzF — Irin Carmon (@irin) March 6, 2019

R. Kelly has a very “I LIKE BEER, I STILL LIKE BEER” vibe in this interview. https://t.co/SDBs5ZJfEr — The Ultimate Worrier (@maggieserota) March 6, 2019

In February, four grand juries charged Kelly with 10 counts of aggrevated criminal abuse, for alleged crimes between 1998 and 2010. The charges come in the wake of investigative work from the journalist Jim DeRogatis, who interviewed women who said the singer held them in a “sex cult” where he holds women against their will.

The charges are wholly separate from the ones Kelly faced in his 2008 trial. Then, Kelly was acquitted on 14 counts of child pornography.

Kelly was arrested on the February grand jury charges. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bail.