‘We are in a relationship with R. Kelly’: Women whose parents claim are being held against their will say their families are telling ‘lies for money’ and that one of their fathers asked for ‘sexual videos’ with the singer for blackmail

Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, defended their relationships with R. Kelly in an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

The pair, who live with Kelly in Chicago, say they are “in a relationship” with the singer, despite their parents claiming their being held against their will.

The women claim their parents have tried to extort money from them and Kelly, and threatened to post nude photos of them on the internet.

King noted that Kelly snuck into the interview room despite agreeing not to be present when Clary and Savage spoke to CBS.

Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King that they are both “in a relationship” with 52-year-old Kelly and that there’s nothing inappropriate going on.

They accused their parents of trying to extort money from Kelly, and claim their parents them to take “sexual videos” with the singer in case they ever “have to blackmail him.” Savage and Clary’s parents have denied ever asking Kelly for money or receiving money from the singer.

King noted after the interview that Kelly snuck into the room while she was speaking to the women, despite agreeing to not be present. She said he would cough as if he was letting them know he was there listening.

“We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are family all together,” Clary told King of the dynamics with Kelly. “We have our moments where we sit and watch movies all together, we go to amusement parks all together.”

Savage and Clary met Kelly when they were teenagers, and have been living in his Chicago home with him. Their parents recently appeared in the six-part Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which chronicled their failed efforts to bring their daughters home.

In their interview with King, the women would not discuss their sexual relationships with Kelly, who was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse in February.

Both women said that they love Kelly, and that their parents know where they are.

“Well, my parents have actually came to Chicago and seen me a few times. They’ve – I’ve talked to them. They stopped answering my calls,” Clary said.

Savage called her family on Wednesday, after Kelly’s emotional interview with King aired on CBS, in which he screamed and cursed about the allegations against him.

caption Clary broke down in tears as she discussed her relationship with Kelly. source CBS This Morning

Her family had held a press conference earlier on Wednesday, urging Savage to call them.

“I said a million times, you know exactly where I am,” Savage told her family. “I just need you to understand that I’m very happy.”

King said Clary’s father told her that he believes his daughter has been brainwashed by Kelly.

Clary broke down in tears as she told King that her parents told her to lie about her age when she met Kelly at 17 years old, and to get her to “take photos with him, take sexual videos with him,” and threatened to post nude photos of her on the internet if she didn’t send them thousands of dollars.

“I’m crying, because you guys don’t know the truth! You guys believe in some f—— facade that our parents are saying. This is all f—— lies for money, and if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid as f—, because you want to be. All because that’s the world we live in. Negativity sells, gossip is what sells, rumors are what sell,” Clary said.

“Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn’t agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they’re just very upset,” Savage added.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was re-arrested on Wednesday after failing to pay his ex-wife $161,000 in child support.

