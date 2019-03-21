R. Kelly asked a judge for permission to play concerts in Dubai and meet the royal family while he’s awaiting trial

caption R. Kelly’s publicist and makeup artist help him gain his composure during an interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.” source CBS News

R. Kelly wants to go to Dubai to play concerts and meet the royal family of the United Arab Emirates.

In February, prosecutors charged him with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly’s lawyer said he signed the contract to perform in the UAE before his arrest.

He also argued he needs the money to pay child support and isn’t a flight risk since he didn’t try to flee while awaiting trial for his 2008 child porn case.

R. Kelly is asking judge to allow him to travel to Dubai to meet with United Arab Emirates’s royal family and play concerts there.

In a court motion filed Tuesday, Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, said he signed a contract for the performances – for three to five shows in the UAE from April 17 to 19 – before his arrest in February. Prosecutors charged Kelly with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse against for different women.

“He requests permission to travel to Dubai for the shows,” Greenberg wrote. “While there he is supposed to meet with the Royal Family.”

Greenberg said he needs the gig to pay his child support. Kelly’s streams of revenue have been limited since venues in the US canceled his concerts, his record label dropped him, and some streaming services have removed his music. Earlier in March, Kelly briefly went to jail for failing to pay the roughly $161,000 he owed in child support, but was released after someone else paid it.

Greenberg said that the shows in Dubai would help Kelly shore up his own finances and allow him to pay child support in the future.

“He has struggled of late to pay his child support,” Greenberg wrote. “Denying him the opportunity to work would be a hardship on his children.”

Greenberg cited other points to argue that Kelly should be allowed to travel. He pointed out that the musician hasn’t been deemed a flight risk, and has not tried to flee since he posted bail. He also said that Kelly freely traveled while waiting six years for his previous criminal case, for child pornography charges, went to trial in 2008.

And while the US and UAE don’t have an extradition treaty, Greenberg said, Kelly wouldn’t use his trip to flee justice in the United States. After all, it’s unlikely that the UAE would risk its diplomatic relationships for the R&B singer.

“The United States and UAE have a great relationship, and they are not going to jeopardize that relationship to harbor R. Kelly,” Greenberg wrote.