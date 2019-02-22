R. Kelly reportedly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse

caption R. Kelly. source David Greenman/STAR MAX/IPx 2005

R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County Friday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Kelly is accused of sexually abusing four underage victims, according to court records seen by Chicago media outlets.

Earlier this month, attorney Michael Avenatti surfaced and presented a tape to state attorneys that allegedly shows Kelly engaging in sex acts with a girl who says she is 14 years old.

Kelly’s lawyer has previously denied all allegations against the singer.

Kelly is reportedly due in court on March 8.

R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County Friday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Kelly is due in court on March 8, according to court records seen by CBS Chicago.

Kelly is accused of sexually abusing four victims between the ages of 13 and 16, according to the court records, seen by Chicago media outlets including CBS Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times. The documents reportedly say the alleged crimes took place between 1998 and 2010.

On Thursday, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti told the Associated Press that he has evidence that Kelly and his “enablers” paid witnesses and others to “rig” the outcome of a 2008 trial when the R&B singer was acquitted on child pornography charges.

“It’s over,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter on Friday. “After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R. Kelly has arrived.”

After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

Earlier this month, a jury convened after Avenatti surfaced and presented a tape to Chicago state attorneys that allegedly shows Kelly engaging in sex acts with a girl who says she is 14 years old. CNN has seen and verified the existence of the tape and its alleged content. In the tape, both the girl and Kelly repeatedly acknowledge her age, according to CNN.

Avenatti is representing a man who has worked for Kelly and claims to know the identity of the girl in the video.

Kelly, 52, has faced allegations of sexual misconduct in the past. After Lifetime aired the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which featured stories and interviews from women who claimed to be victims of R. Kelly’s “sex cult,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made a public call for victims to come forward.

According to the Associated Press, on Thursday, two women have come forward, claiming that Kelly picked them out of a crowd at an after-party in Baltimore mid-1990s and allegedly had sex with one woman who was 16 at the time.

In the past, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, has denied all the allegations against the singer.

“The allegations aren’t true because he never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone,” Greenberg told the Associated Press in January.

Michael Avenatti, Steve Greenberg, and the Cook County State Attorney didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.