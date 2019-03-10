Saturday Night Live mocked R. Kelly in Gayle King interview sketch: ‘Please call me victim’

source Screenshot via NBC

“Saturday Night Live” took aim at R&B singer R. Kelly’s current legal woes after a fiery week for the troubled artist.

With cast member Kenan Thompson as Kelly, Leslie Jones portrayed Gayle King for a take on the explosive interview in which Kelly vehemently denied allegations of sexual abuse.

After Jones introduced Thompson as Kelly, he said: “Please, just call me victim.”

“I’m not going to do that,” Jones replied.

Thompson said he took the interview to “remove all the doubt” about him being a “monster.” In reality, Kelly has been dogged by allegations of sexual abuse and manipulation of underage women for decades.

“My lawyer was telling me no. But my ego, my ego was telling me yes,” Thompson said, in an apparent reference to Kelly’s song “Bump ‘N Grind.”

When Jones asked why people believe the multiple allegations that similarly say he has a harem of young girls and leads a cult, Thompson responded, “Probably because it looks like I have a harem of young girls and I started a cult.”

The sketch was a light-hearted look at the explosive interview that premiered last week.

In his first interview since being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, King asked Kelly about allegations of sex with underage girls and holding women against their will. At one point, Kelly grew agitated and stood up out of his chair over King.

Read more: Striking R. Kelly photos reveal an intense first TV interview since he was charged with aggravated sexual abuse

“I didn’t do this stuff,” Kelly told King, as he rose from his chair and began shouting before his publicist calmed him down. “This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life!”

Another segment on Kelly seemed to hit a nerve with the audience when cast member Pete Davidson appeared during “Weekend Update” and compared Kelly to the Catholic Church when saying that people should be able to enjoy artistic products without having to consider the performer’s behavior.

“If you support the Catholic Church,” he said, “isn’t that like the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?”

