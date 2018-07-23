R Kelly sings ‘they tryna lock me up like Bill’ Cosby over ‘sex cult’ allegations in a new song

caption R Kelly. source Getty

R Kelly released a 19-minute song on Monday addressing the allegations that he has held young women captive in an abusive “sex cult.”

On the song, titled “I Admit,” Kelly expresses fear that he’ll be sent to prison like Bill Cosby over the series of new allegations that started with a Buzzfeed News report in October 2017.

On the song, titled “I Admit,” Kelly expresses fear that he’ll be sent to prison “like Bill” Cosby – who is facing up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault – because of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Kelly specifically addresses and denies the allegations that he kidnapped women and prevented them from eating, as first reported by Buzzfeed News in October 2017.

“What’s the definition of a cult? / What’s the definition of a sex slave? / Go to the dictionary, look it up / Let me know I’ll be here waiting,” Kelly sings on the track. “Said I’m abusing these women, what the f— that’s some absurd s— (what?) / They’re brainwashed, really? (really) / Kidnapped, really? (really) / Can’t eat, really? (really) / Real talk, that shit sound silly (yeah).”

“Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends (girlfriends) / Ain’t seen my kids in years, they tryna lock me up like Bill (in years, like Bill),” he continues, referencing Cosby.

Kelly has not faced criminal charges over the allegations of the past year, and has previously denied the allegations in statements from his attorney.

In 2008, Kelly was found not guilty on child-pornography charges, after he was accused of filming and photographing sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl.

