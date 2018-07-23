R Kelly released an explosive new track called ‘I Admit,’ where he addresses the ‘sex cult’ allegations and says he sleeps with ‘young ladies’

caption R Kelly. source Jason Merritt/Getty

R Kelly addresses the underage sex and “sex cult” allegations made against him in a new 19-minute song.

Kelly teased “I Admit” in an Instagram live on Sunday before tweeting the full link to the song on Monday.

In the song, he says: “I admit it, I admit it I did, I done f***** with a couple of fans.”

He also sings: “I admit I f*** with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies (ladies, yeah) / But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s*** is crazy (crazy).”

R Kelly released a new track called “I Admit,” and in it he addresses the “sex cult” allegations against him and says he sleeps with “younger women.”

Throughout his career, Kelly has faced and denied allegations of sex with underage girls.

However, the line between confession and denial are blurred in the new track, which the singer previewed in an Instagram live on Sunday before tweeting a link to the full song on Monday.

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for. ???? I ADMIT ???? LISTEN: https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq pic.twitter.com/DR8Aijj62N — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 23, 2018

In the song, Kelly address the various accusations that have been made against him, says that “the devil” talks to him sometimes, and sings: “I admit it, I admit it I did, I done f***** with a couple of fans.”

According to the Chicago Sun Times, in 1998 Kelly settled a case with Tiffany Hawkins, who alleged she’d had a sexual relationship with Kelly for three years starting when she was 15.

Kelly was also found not guilty of child-pornography charges in 2008, after he was accused of filming and photographing sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl, according to The Guardian, which reported that he had also settled a number of other similar cases.

Most recently, an ex-girlfriend of Kelly, Kitti Jones, accused the singer of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl, who she claimed he was keeping as a “pet.”

In “I Admit,” Kelly sings: “I admit I f*** with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies (ladies, yeah) / But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s*** is crazy (crazy).”

“What’s the definition of a cult?”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in October, Jones accused Kelly of sexual coercion, physical abuse, and forced starvation.

She was also one of the women cited in a BuzzFeed News report from July the same year, which alleged that Kelly had been manipulating the lives of six women in an abusive “cult” in which they were required to have sex with the singer. Kelly denied the claims.

“What’s the definition of a cult?” Kelly asks in the new track. “Whats the definition of a sex slave? Go to the dictionary, look it up / Let me know, I’ll be here waiting.”

He sings: “Said I’m abusing these women, what the f*** that’s some absurd s*** (what?) / They’re brainwashed, really? (really) / Kidnapped, really? (really) / Can’t eat, really? (really) / Real talk, that s*** sound silly (yeah).”

Kelly goes on to say he has “some girls that love me to pull they hair,” and that some girls like to be spanked and branded, singing: “And what some of these girls want, is too much for the radio station.”

“So scared to say something”

Elsewhere in the song, Kelly recalls a family member touching him when he was a child up until the age of 14.

“While I laid asleep, took my virginity (sleep, gini’) / So scared to say something, so I just put the blame on me,” he sings.

He also describes having sex with a friend’s girlfriend at The Ritz, as well as his girlfriend’s best friend in the back of his Mercedes-Benz.

As part of the BBC documentary in March, Kelly’s ex-manager, Rocky Bivens, said he’d attended a “secret wedding ceremony” between Kelly and the now-deceased R&B star Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, a marriage Kelly has denied in the past. Her name appears on the new track, but the meaning is unclear.

Throughout the song, Kelly repeats the line: “I admit it, admit it, I admit it, I did it.”

You can listen to “I Admit” here.