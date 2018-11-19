The reported arrest of Carlos Ghosn is a shocking development for the auto industry

caption Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during the beginning of the New York International Auto Show. source Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

Carlos Ghosn, a legend in the auto industry has reportedly been arrested.

The longtime leader of the Renault-Nissan alliance allegedly engaged in misconduct, CNN reported.

Ghosn has been considered one of the most effective leaders of the past two decades in the car business.

Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn has been arrested, the Yomiuri daily said on its website on Monday.

The Japanese automaker said earlier on Monday that Ghosn had used company money for personal use and that it had been investigating possible improper practices of Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months.

Ghosn is one of the most prominent auto executives in the world and a legend in the industry. He has presided over an alliance between Nissan and Renault that created a global automotive powerhouse.

Ghosn, 64, was until last year the CEO and Chairman of Nissan, when he gave up the CEO role. More recently, Ghosn ascended to the chairmanship of Mitsubishi, when the struggling Japanese carmaker joined the alliance.

CNN reported that “Nissan said in a statement that it had been investigating Ghosn and another board member for months, and was now cooperating with Japanese prosecutors.”

The Brazilian-born Ghosn turned around both Renault and Nissan in the 1990s and early 2000s and is widely considered to be among the most capable leaders in the industry. Prior to the financial crisis, Ford courted him take over the American automaker as CEO (former Boeing executive Alan Mulally wound up getting the job), and prior to its 2009 bankruptcy, General Motors and activist investor Kirk Kerkorian agitated to install Ghosn at the top.

If the charges prove true, this would be among the most stunning scandals and public falls in this history of the car business.

(Reuters reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)