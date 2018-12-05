R ONE Space Kwun Tong Opens Today

Three-storey with total gross floor area of 26,000 sq. meters

Monthly rental starts at HKD $3,000 per person

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 December 2018 – R ONE Space (Royal One Co-working Space Company Limited), a co-working space brand in Hong Kong, officially opened its second office space in Kwun Tong today. Dotted with Hong Kong’s local culture, the new space aims to provide a one-stop creative technology platform for young entrepreneurs, and offers up to 510 seats with monthly rental as low as HKD$3,000. Mr. Chan Yan Tak, R ONE Space Founder & Chairman, artist and singer-songwriter Mr. Lam Tak-Shun Alex, the winner of the Miss Chinese Vancouver 2011 pageant Ms. Erica Chui, professional photographer Ms. Phoebe Miu and honoured guest Ms. Michelle Yim and Mr. Miu Kiu Wai Michael officiated the Opening Ceremony today. Mr. Chan also holds the positions of Chairman and CEO of Shunten International (Holdings) Limited (HKEx: 932, formerly known as RM Group Holdings Limited).

R ONE Space Kwun Tong, conveniently located at the heart of Kowloon East Central Business District (CBD), consists of three commodious floors, with a total gross area of 26,000 sq. meters. It currently offers up to 510 seats or 92 chamber offices. Kwun Tong centre provides made-to-measure arrangement for tenants, including chamber offices and flexible lease period as short as 1 month to cater to tenants’ need.

Apart from R One’s core “butler services” and 24-hour support, Kwun Tong centre is equipped with specialised facilities like a 3D printer, which reflects with the vision of R ONE Space to support innovative technology, and to aid tenants in creative, technological, cultural, media industries and start-up companies. The Kwun Tong centre also offers a corporate event venue that has a capacity of over 140 people. It is equipped with a mobilised TV wall that supports live syncing with the event venue in Causeway Bay centre, enabling events such as press conferences, workshops and seminars to be conducted simultaneously in two locations.

With Hong Kong’s local culture design penetrating throughout the shared space, including nostalgic stores, classic ice cream cabinets, classroom as its three main themes, the Kwun Tong centre aims to create an easy, playful and comfortable environment with game stations setup and free ice-cream on offer. Tenants are encouraged to interact with one another in the space, to invigorate inspiration and promote collaboration opportunities. In addition, R ONE Space has set up the R ONE angel fund designed to invest in innovative ideas and cutting-edge technologies. It also plans to collaborate with universities to organize entrepreneurial competitions and provide a practical venue to nurture young entrepreneurs.

Mr. Chan Yan Tak, R ONE Space Founder & Chairman, said “Young entrepreneurs need space for creation and experimentation. As the up and coming CDB in Hong Kong, Kowloon East has vast potential demand for commercial properties, in which R ONE Space Kwun Tong provides a lower threshold to rent a comfortable work environment with one-stop support for newcomers. The occupancy rate is targeted to reach 50% in the first three months, with plans to expand the total gross floor area of R One to 100,000 sq. meters in stage one.”

About R ONE Space

R ONE Space is a ground-breaking co-working space brand in Hong Kong. The Group’s first two centres, located in Causeway Bay and Kwun Tong — two of the major Grade-A office districts, opened their doors in Oct 2018. The Group aims to provide “butler services” for its tenants, including professional assistance such as accounting service, legal advice and advertising strategies, with a reciprocal ecosystem and shared business opportunities.

With the iconic Victoria Harbour as its backdrop, R ONE Space in Causeway Bay offers a corporate event venue that rivals hotel event spaces. The venue has a capacity of over 100 people and is a great tool to enhance tenants’ brand image. R ONE Space in Kwun Tong, located in the creative and cultural hub in East Kowloon, provides a one-stop creative technology platform for young entrepreneurs.